Official Tyson Fury NFT collection announced by Mingo  

Tyson Fury is the latest athlete to get into the NFT space. Crypto and NFT platform Mingo has announced that the official Tyson Fury NFT collection will launch on February 14.

Mingo is an app that looks to simplify crypto and NFTs for users through their phone. It claims to make transferring crypto as easy as sending a text. Mingo announced Fury as the face of their new project via Twitter:

"We're delighted to bring you the Official Tyson Fury NFT Collection on February 14th! At Mingo, we're excited to launch a token that provides strong & dynamic utility into the Metaverse. So much to come."

What is an NFT?

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are unique, non-interchangeable units of data stored on a blockchain, which is like an online ledger. NFTs can come in the form of art pieces, photos, videos and audio that individuals can buy and sell using cryptocurrency. The rates and prices of these NFTs fluctuate based on demand and rarity. It is almost like investing in the share market.

Since the second half of 2021, the NFT marketplace has been blowing up with NFTs selling for millions and millions of dollars. It has attracted a lot of attention from athletes and celebrities looking to diversify their portfolio and profit from the NFT space.

Eddie Hearn reveals Tyson Fury did not want to fight against Oleksandr Usyk

During an interview on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, Eddie Hearn spoke about how Anthony Joshua did not want to step aside and allow Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

Furthermore, the promoter added that Fury himself did not want to take on Usyk immediately and wanted a warm-up bout before fighting the Ukrainian:

"The plan was, Fury fights Usyk and AJ fights the winner, nice and simple. And then all of a sudden Fury said, 'I'm not willing to fight Usyk, I want a warm-up first'."

Take a look at the interview below:

Hearn found it funny that Fury went online and trash talked Usyk after 'The Gypsy King' told the promoter he did not want to fight the WBA Heavyweight Champion. With two different stories emerging from either team, we leave it up to you to decide whose story you think makes the most sense.

