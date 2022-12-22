Tyson Fury offers prediction for Joe Joyce vs. Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury believes that if Joe Joyce fights Anthony Joshua, it won't even be competitive.

The heavyweight division is in a state of chaos at the moment. The top of the division currently features 'The Gypsy King' and Oleksandr Usyk as champions. The pair are reportedly hoping to face off early next year.

Whenever the matchup happens, it'll crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, who did it two decades ago. The rest of the division is finally facing off as well, with Deontay Wilder expected to face Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2023 as well.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC have now officially ordered Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight world title. The WBC have now officially ordered Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight world title. ‼️ The WBC have now officially ordered Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight world title. https://t.co/EMSkHfWS48

With those matchups in the making, it leaves two clear contenders without an opponent. The two men were Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce. 'AJ' and 'Juggernaut' have both been in talks to face Fury, but now it seems they might face each other instead.

In the event that the fight happens, Tyson Fury believes it'll be very one-sided. In an interview with IFL TV, the Brit stated that Joyce would easily defeat Joshua. Fury opined that we'd never see a matchup for that reason, stating:

"I think [they should fight], I think he wipes the floor with Joshua anyway. But then again, we'll never see it."

The prediction comes as no surprise. Tyson Fury has praised Joe Joyce, labeling him his biggest challenge in the division.

See his comments below (2:40):

Bob Arum confirms Tyson Fury's next fight

Bob Arum has confirmed that Tyson Fury will indeed fight Oleksandr Usyk next.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' have been in talks for months. While they initially hoped to fight in December, it didn't come to fruition due to a nagging injury to the Ukrainian.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion wound up booking a trilogy matchup with Derek Chisora. Fury easily won, battering 'Del Boy' en route to a tenth-round stoppage win. Following the victory, the two champions faced off in the ring.

Following the event, Usyk's manager confirmed that the two were finalizing a date early next year to fight. Fury's current promoter, Bob Arum, has given an update. Ahead of Top Rank, the fight is a go, and no tune-up bouts will take place.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Arum stated:

"So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there'll be very little, if any, [messing] around. So we'll be able to make that happen. I'm very, very confident. As I said the fighters have both agreed to fight each other next without any interim fights."

See his comments below (1:50):

