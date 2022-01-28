"It's called greed"- Tyson Fury reacts to the step-aside deal for Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte falling apart at the last hour

Tyson Fury has reacted to the step-aside deal involving Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte falling apart.

ESPN Boxing journalist Mike Coppinger reported that there was a deal in principle for both Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte to step-aside and let 'The Gypsy King' fight Oleksandr Usyk. The Usyk vs. Fury bout would've taken place in June this year in Saudi Arabia. However, the camps Whyte and Joshua decided to renegotiate in the last hour, which resulted in the deal falling apart.

Mike Coppinger reported:

"There was an agreement in principle for both Whyte and Anthony Joshua to step aside and forego planned bouts with Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, respectively, in exchange for millions of dollars, but the deal fell apart after parties attempted to renegotiate at the 11th hour."

Tyson Fury, who was pushing for a bout against either one of the three, was certainly not happy upon knowing this. 'The Gypsy King' could have challenged Oleksandr Usyk to become the unified Heavyweight Champion in June. However, he seems to have landed a fight with WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte instead.

Fury reacted to the falling apart of the step-aside deal over Twitter and suggested that both fighters were being greedy. He said:

"It's called greed."

Tyson Fury sends out a warning to Dillian Whyte

Finalizing a fight with Dillian Whyte seemed to be a headache for Tyson Fury and his team. However, with the fight looking closer than ever, 'The Gypsy King' has sent out a warning to his mandatory challenger.

In a recently posted video, Fury expressed his desire to punch Dillian Whyte in the face. 'The Gypsy King' further asked Whyte to train hard for their upcoming fight. He said:

"I can't wait to punch Dillian Whyte's face right in, mate. I'm going to give him the best hiding he's ever had in his life, boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker because you're getting annihilated, bum."

Watch Fury's callout for Dillian Whyte below:

Fans can certainly expect a fight announcement anytime now, as Fury will look to defend his Heavyweight crown against Dillian Whyte in the coming months.

