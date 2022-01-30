"It's what Tyson wanted" - Frank Warren discusses record purse bid for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Frank Warren successfully won the purse bid for the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight. For Fury, it was imperative that they win the purse bid so he could decide where the fight takes place. After four years, Fury will be back boxing in the UK.

In an interview with his Queensberry Promotions, Frank Warren revealed why he went through with the purse bid:

"Well, I hope it goes ahead, there's no reason why it shouldn't go ahead. I mean, you know it's great for both boxers, it's great for the fans. It's what Tyson wanted and it's certainly what Dillian Whyte has been asking for, for over three years so we delivered it for them."

Dillian Whyte finally gets his shot at the title as the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion. 'The Body Snatcher' is definitely one of the top contenders in the division but it will take something extraordinary for him to beat 'The Gypsy King'. Tyson Fury has the reach and height advantage going into the fight and will look to capitalize on it.

For a man weighing more than 250 pounds, Fury is extremely quick and light on his feet. The same cannot be said for Whyte, who relies on his power and uses his body to get into the clinch and engage. This all-British battle is definitely something worth keeping an eye out for.

Frank Warren reveals why Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk did not fall through

A week ago, rumors of Anthony Joshua getting paid to step aside from his fight against Oleksandr Usyk were rampant. According to reports, Bob Arum and Frank Warren offered 'AJ' £15 million to step aside. In light of these recent rumors, the Queensberry Promotions owner spoke about why the deal did not go through:

"Joshua asked for an extra 5 million"

According to Adam Caterall, via talkSPORT, Warren claimed that Joshua asked for an extra £5 million on top of the £15 million that they were willing to pay him. After the deal fell through, they focused their attention on getting the Dillian Whyte fight instead.

Edited by John Cunningham

