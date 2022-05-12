Tyson Fury is a "retired man" says trainer SugarHill Steward

Following Tyson Fury's impressive knockout victory in an all-British matchup with Dillian Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' announced his retirement. The WBC Heavyweight Champion has been on top since knocking out Deontay Wilder back in 2020.

Following speculation surrounding Fury's retirement, his trainer SugarHill Steward was speaking with SecondsOut via YouTube:

"Genuinely he says he's retired, you haven't heard from him. I talk to him but we don't talk [about] boxing, we just talk [about] regular life. He's barbecuing, he's washing his cars, spending time with the kids, so yeah it's great. It's a special time for him."

When asked if Fury would have to fight Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk to become the greatest of the era, Steward replied:

"I would have to say so, it's not his [Tyson Fury's] fault. It's like, if you're fighting someone in your era [and] there's nobody to fight, the competition is not there. It's not your fault, it can't be your fault."

Would the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk draw Tyson Fury out of retirement?

'The Gypsy King' is currently regarded as the the greatest heavyweight of this era by most boxing fans. This is due to his unique ability to fully utilize his near perfect boxing IQ in his recent fights. Despite this, there are still two huge names in the division that many would suggest Fury would have to beat to be regarded as the greatest of the era.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury is one of the most wanted boxing spectacles in the world. If the pair don't share the ring, many would find it very disappointing.

Additionally, Oleksandr Usyk is currently regarded as one of the pound-for-pound greats, as he has made his way into the heavyweight division and defeated 'AJ' to become the Unified World Champion. The whole world would want to see Fury take on the unification fight with the winner of Joshua and Usyk.

