"Find your ba*** and come and see me"- Tyson Fury says Oleksandr Usyk is running away like ‘a scared little bi***’ 

Tyson Fury has begun taking shots at unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and has challenged the Ukrainian to an undisputed fight. Usyk recently said that he won't wait for any fighters and will return next year to defend his belts.

It seemingly curbed the possibility of seeing an undisputed heavyweight title clash happen this year. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury verbally accepted the fight and the recent fallout has urged him to throw some harsh taunts at Oleksandr Usyk. In a chat with BT Sport, the WBC champion said:

"Now [Usyk] doesn't wanna fight. He let his mouth go and now he's running scared like a little bi***. Says he wants to fight next year because he's got some injuries from that sparring contest… Find your ba*** and come and see me, s***house."

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have both defended their respective world titles successfully this year. Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in London in April and announced his retirement. Oleksandr Usyk then outclassed Anthony Joshua in August in Jeddah and is likely to take a break now.

Upon returning, he could possibly enter the biggest fight of his career against Fury. Both men are undefeated as professionals. A fight between them for all four belts will stage a successor to Lennox Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion.

Watch Usyk's successful title defense against Joshua below:

Fury demanded a $500 million payday for the potential clash against Usyk. It is unclear whether the promoters are willing to pay him that amount. Nevertheless, Frank Warren and Bob Arum have shown interest in the fight.

Will we see Tyson Fury return as a professional again?

The 34-year-old stated that he would only fight for money after a successful title defense against ‘The Body Snatcher’. ‘The Gypsy King’ invited UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring and validated a multi-million exhibition against him. He also called out Hafthor Bjornsson and a few more celebrities a few weeks after his so-called retirement. With his reputation, Fury wouldn't have a deficit in finding lucrative opponents for himself.

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - Heavyweight Fight

'The Gypsy King' has achieved it all in boxing alongside a multi-million fortune for his family. Tyson Fury can now enjoy his retirement. However, winning the undisputed championship will clear all doubts regarding him being the greatest heavyweight of his era. Following Usyk’s two wins over ‘AJ’, boxing fans want to see whether Fury can tackle the Ukrainian power. So, the WBC champion should return and give fans the fight they want.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12