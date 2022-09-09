WATCH: Tyson Fury ropes in Donald Trump, Mike Tyson, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and others with a twist to call out Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has flooded his social media with callouts for Anthony Joshua for a fight later this year in December.

'The Gypsy King' offered the WBC heavyweight title shot to Anthony Joshua after Oleksandr Usyk stated that he won't be able to fight again this year. Interestingly, Tyson Fury went ahead and offered 'AJ' a 60/40 purse split if he were to accept the fight.

While Anthony Joshua is yet to accept the offer, 'The Gypsy King' has linked up with comedian and mimic Al Foran to call out 'AJ' in the voices of different personalities such as Donald Trump, Mike Tyson, Al Pacini and more.

While impersonating former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Al Foran said:

"Well, it's simple. Sign the contract. I mean, it's going to be the biggest mega fight, the battle of Britain. Come on 'AJ', I'm a heavyweight legend and I wanna sign this contract if I was in my prime you know, so just do it."

Tyson Fury shares his thoughts on Deontay Wilder

'The Gypsy King' has offered his take on a potential fight between Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. While Ruiz Jr. is coming off an impressive win over Luis Ortiz, Wilder is set to return to the ring against Robert Helenius on October 15.

There has been a lot of speculation about a potential fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and his former rival Deontay Wilder, and Fury recently chimed in on his opinion on the same during an interview with Ring Magazine. He said:

"Well, considering the fact I don't like Wilder and I do like Andy, I'd wholeheartedly want Andy to batter him. However, Wilder is a dangerous man and I don't think Ruiz is slick enough to avoid a punch for 12 rounds."

Tyson Fury also spoke about Deontay Wilder's chances against Anthony Joshua. While suggesting that 'The Bronze Bomber' could beat anybody except him, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"I would back Deontay Wilder to beat Anthony Joshua. I back him to beat any of them except me. Wilder, even though he's a piece of s*** in my opinion, is still the second-best heavyweight in the world."

