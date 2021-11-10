"I said retire" - Tyson Fury's father wants son to leave the sport on top

Tyson Fury has achieved the unthinkable in the sport of boxing. From being counted out years ago to coming back and becoming the best in the division, the man has done it all. Tyson Fury's father John Fury, for the same reason, thinks it's time for his son to hang up the gloves.

At the age of 33, Fury has done it all and there is certainly nothing more to prove as per John. While speaking to BT Sport, John Fury opened up on why he feels it's time for the 'Gypsy King' to call it time.

"He'll have a good hard-earned rest now and what he wants to do is up to him. I said retire, he's won everything, he's got no more to prove. He's got millions in the bank, secure for life. He's his own man, he'll do what he wants to do."

During the same interview, he opened up about how his son was injured going into the fight and had to undergo six hours of surgery after the fight.

"Tyson was very badly injured going into that fight. He was handicapped from the beginning. It wasn't a boxing match, was it? He's since had an operation, six hours, all day in hospital having them fixed. He had some bone spurs and had to get removed."

Watch John Fury's full interview with BT Sport below:

John Fury has made his stance clear regarding his son's future. However, what Tyson Fury does next is entirely up to him. He has a handful of potential opponents ahead of him who he could fight as he looks to further cement his legacy.

It remains clear that one of Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will be next in line for Fury. Usyk will face Joshua in a rematch early next year with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles up for grabs. A possible unification bout with the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua looks the most likely for the 'Gypsy King'.

What's next for Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury is not in a hurry to get into the ring right now. Moreover, he has taken up the role of a trainer for his younger brother Tommy's upcoming fight. Tommy Fury is set to take on Jake Paul on December 18th and is being trained by Tyson Fury and his head coach Sugar Hill.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Tyson Fury preparing Tommy Fury to deal with body shots in the Jake Paul fight on Dec 18th…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury Tyson Fury preparing Tommy Fury to deal with body shots in the Jake Paul fight on Dec 18th…[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/rtnHjzbvwz

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tyson Fury has captured the world's imagination with his incredible journey and career resurgence. The charismatic heavyweight has reached a new level of stardom following an incredible trilogy with Deontay Wilder, and will certainly draw a lot of attention in his next bout, whoever it may be against.

Edited by C. Naik