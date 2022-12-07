Tyson Fury recently gave an interview with Behind The Gloves in the buildup to Fury vs. Chisora 3. He made some interesting comments on a prospective bout between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, saying:

“I don’t think AJ’s got the minerals to take that fight. I just don’t think he’ll fight anybody that’ll knock him out. That’s my personal opinion. And I think Wilder would knock him out. I’d have a million quid on it with anybody.”

Fury also spoke about his relationship with Anthony Joshua and whether he would ever be willing to meet with AJ outside of the ring, here's what he had to say:

"I'd have a beer with him if he's game to have a couple of beers or whatever, but it'd probably end up in a fight, wouldn't it? I'd chin him."

Fury was meant to fight Joshua later this year, but the bout reportedly fell through over contractual disagreements. After the subsequent fallout, Tyson Fury found a short-notice opponent in Derek Chisora.

Fury went on to defeat Chisora via TKO in Round 10 of the fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on December 3.

Check out the full interview below: Tyson Fury's comments on Anthony Joshua are at 4:38 and 8:19:

State of the Heavyweight division below Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder recently bested WBC contender Robert Helenius in a 12-round title eliminator in his return fight at Barclays Arena in New York City. The 'Bronze Bomber' won convincingly with a first-round KO from a short straight right-hand punch to the head of the Finnish Heavyweight. Shortly after his stoppage win, Wilder had this to say in his post-fight interview.

Deontay Wilder v Robert Helenius. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

He said:

“I've been hearing rumors of Usyk, he in the building right now? Or where is he? Most times guys say they want me and they come to show of mines, they see a devastating knockout like that and they turn the corner.”

Anthony Joshua’s last fight was a 12-round war with Champion Oleksandr Usyk, which ended in another victory for Usyk via Judge's scorecard. Joshua hasn’t been in the squared circle since, however, he did make an appearance at Bivol vs. Zurdo in Abu Dhabi where he had this to say about his return.

Check out the full interview below:

“I ain’t champion and it’s just hurting a lot. So I’m in the gym, rebuilding. Restructuring everything I have to do inside and outside of the ring. Once I got that done, next year I’ll be ready.”

Ruiz Jr. punches Luis Ortiz to a unanimous decision win during a WBC world heavyweight title eliminator.

Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz was officially ordered by the WBC to ascertain the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury’s WBC world heavyweight title. Andy Ruiz beat Luis Ortiz via unanimous decision in a semi-final title eliminator similar to Wilder’s last fight. The winner of Wilder vs. Ruiz will face Tyson Fury for the WBC title.

