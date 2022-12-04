Despite many doubters, Tyson Fury's return against Derek Chisora is sold out.

'The Gypsy King' is set to return to action later tonight for the first time since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Following the stoppage victory, Fury announced his retirement. However, it was short-lived.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion alternated back and forth between retiring and competing before making a definite decision in the summer. Fury announced his intentions to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua, happening in August.

'The Cat' moved to 2-0 in the series by decision but declined a December date with the Brit due to injury. In response, Fury attempted to arrange a long-awaited grudge match with 'AJ.' That fight, too, fell apart despite promising talks.

As a result, Tyson Fury decided on a trilogy match with Derek Chisora for his next outing. In their prior two bouts, 'Del Boy' was easily outclassed. Across both contests, Chisora won only a handful of rounds.

The fight announcement was bashed by fans and pundits alike for being non-competitive. Despite that, the fight appears to be a sellout, according to a report from Michael Benson. Fury's promoter, George Warren, revealed that 60,000 fans are expected at the Tottenham Stadium later tonight.

See the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn George Warren has stated that Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III has sold 60,000 tickets (maximum permitted capacity) at Tottenham Stadium after Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte sold 94,000 at Wembley earlier this year - a total of 154,000 tickets sold for Fury across two events in 2022.

Tyson Fury dismisses betting odds ahead of his return

Tyson Fury doesn't believe betting odds accurately reflect his trilogy fight against Derek Chisora.

The two men met previously in 2011 and 2014, respectively. In the first bout, 'Del Boy' had some success, albeit a small en route to a unanimous decision loss. Fury dominated in the rematch, winning by knockout.

Since then, 'The Gypsy King' has only become even better, only being challenged by Deontay Wilder in his recent ring appearances. Meanwhile, Chisora has lost three of his last four bouts, having been defeated by names such as Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker.

Due to their history, Tyson Fury is a massive betting favorite to defeat Derek Chisora later tonight. In an interview with Sky Sports, he discussed the odds. The champion dismissed his status as a favorite, as he stated that in heavyweight boxing, anything can happen.

In the interview, he stated:

"All of these odds, overwhelming odds on fighters are a joke because it's only a two-horse race. Anyone can knock anybody out if they catch them. They're all dangerous. That's why I never look past anybody and I always give everybody 100 percent respect."

