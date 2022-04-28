"I don't think so" - Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury being called the greatest heavyweight of all time

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not convinced that Tyson Fury can be considered among the greatest heavyweights ever. While Hearn believes Fury is one of the best fighters of his generation, the Matchroom Sport chairman said, 'The Gypsy King's biggest fights are still ahead of him.

On the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn said that Fury isn't on the level of the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and Lennox Lewis. Hearn added that Fury’s wins over Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko aren’t enough to convince him otherwise. The promoter mentioned that Fury has time to build his profile.

He said:

‘He’s the best heavyweight on the planet right now, I’ll give him that, but when we talk about generational greatness? Yes, for this exact generation, but please… with victories over Wilder, Klitschko and Whyte, don’t talk about him in the same breath as Ali, Frazier and Lennox Lewis.

Hearn added:

‘He [Tyson Fury] may be the greatest of all time, I don’t think so, but he has got to prove it in your resume – not beating one guy [Wilder] three times. There could be an argument between Fury and [Oleksandr] Usyk, but with that resume, don’t call him a generational great.

Watch the segment below:

Tyson Fury eyes retirement instead of further glory

After knocking out rival Dillian Whyte in six rounds, Fury reiterated his intent to retire. Even though 'The Gypsy King' has a chance to unify the heavyweight titles, he feels he has nothing left to prove.

His career features victories over Wilder, Whyte, Klitschko, and Steve Cunningham. Although Fury hopes to retire from ring competition, he has suggested he'd return under particular circumstances.

Tyson Fury may face Francis Ngannou in 2023

Despite his claims, many doubt Fury will follow through with retiring. Following his bout with Whyte, Fury expressed interest in facing UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' invited 'The Predator' for an interview in the ring following his WBC World Heavyweight Championship win over Dillian Whyte on April 23.

While no details about the potential dream match exist, both Fury and Ngannou are eager to fight. Though the fight would be a media sensation, Fury is expected to be a heavy favorite in any such bout.

