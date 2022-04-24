Tyson Fury promises to attend Canelo Alvarez's next fight in Las Vegas - "He is a great fighter"

Tyson Fury was just hours away from defeating Dillian Whyte in a successful defense of his WBC World Heavyweight Championship at Wembley Stadium in London. But he was already chalking up plans for May, which involves attending Canelo Alvarez’s upcoming clash against Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas.

‘The Gypsy King’ will fly to the United States after his win. While he has already mentioned Whyte as his final professional opponent, Fury seems keen to relish some more high-voltage fights. In a chat with ESPN, the Briton superstar hailed the P4P king Canelo Alvarez and said:

"I watch Canelo’s fights, he's a great fighter. Very entertaining. I'd like to attend his fight against Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas."

Fury also expressed his love towards the Mexican audience as one of his trainers, Jorge Capetillo, also comes from the nation. Meanwhile, Fury’s recent appraisals for Canelo Alvarez might be shocking to a few fans.

Two of the biggest names in boxing, Fury and Alvarez, didn't appear to be on friendly terms last year. Alvarez was on an enigmatic run in the 168lbs division, in which Billy Joe Saunders also became an in-ring victim of his prowess. Meanwhile, Fury was backing his teammate Saunders at that point.

Watch Fury trash talk Canelo:

Fury criticized Alvarez’s boxing credentials ahead of the fight and had predicted to see Saunders vanquish the Mexican powerhouse. It now seems to be just antics, as Fury has been praiseful towards Alvarez recently.

Tyson Fury has never retained bad blood for anyone

Fury has been a mastermind in boxing. He has never shied away from feuding with his opponents in pressers. Be it Wladimir Klitschko or Deontay Wilder, Fury’s opponents got a harsh taste of his trash-talking long before they were beaten in the ring.

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - Weigh-in

Nevertheless, Fury has been respectful towards his opponents post-fight. He cheered Deontay Wilder and applauded his power after knocking out the knockout artist twice in a row. The pre-fight banter between Fury and Whyte also seems to be just a promotional stunt, as they don't cite any specific reasons to hold personal grudges.

