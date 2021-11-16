"It's good to be alive, isn't it?"- Tyson Fury shares an uplifting moment with his family as brother Tommy trains for Jake Paul fight

Tyson Fury has embarked on a new role as he trains his younger brother Tommy Fury for his fight against Jake Paul. Fury has been regularly sharing updates from training camp and the family appear to be having a great time.

Tyson Fury recently posted a video on his Twitter wherein the Fury camp was seen enjoying an early morning run. From what it seems, Fury has finally reached a point where he is truly happy to live, after battling depression for years. In the video, the world heavyweight champion shared a moment with his father as he said:

"Dad, it's good to be alive, isn't it?"

It's worth noting that Tyson Fury has a long history of battles with mental health and depression. 'The Gypsy King' became heavyweight champion after defeating Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015. However, his joy was short-lived as Fury fell into alcoholism and drug addiction soon after the bout.

Tyson Fury's three-year hiatus from boxing saw him become extremely overweight as well. Eventually, he was able to overcome his struggles and has enjoyed one of the best comebacks in the history of the sport.

After clinching an emphatic win over Deontay Wilder back in October to close out an iconic trilogy, Fury has now joined his brother's training camp. Tommy Fury will be trained by his older brother and his coach Sugar Hill for his fight against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is scheduled for December 18th and is set to go down in Tampa, Florida. It will be interesting to see which fighter is handed the first loss of their career.

What's next for Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury has earned a well deserved rest after beating Deontay Wilder recently. However, Fury is expected to be back in the ring as soon as early 2022. The WBC has ordered a mandatory challenge in the form of Dillian Whyte, which means 'The Gypsy King' will have to shelf his hopes if becoming the unified champion for a little longer.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC gave Tyson Fury 30 days after the Deontay Wilder win to agree a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, or he'd have to defend against Dillian Whyte next. This deadline has now passed. WBC will address all mandatories on Tuesday, with Fury vs Whyte expected to be officially ordered. The WBC gave Tyson Fury 30 days after the Deontay Wilder win to agree a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, or he'd have to defend against Dillian Whyte next. This deadline has now passed. WBC will address all mandatories on Tuesday, with Fury vs Whyte expected to be officially ordered.

It was reported earlier that Fury will challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the unification bout. However, after a rematch clause between Anthony Joshua and Usyk was triggered, Fury was left with only Whyte as a potential next opponent.

