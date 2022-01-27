"The best of Britain" - Tyson Fury seemingly confirms a fight with Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury appears to have announced his next fight. After much speculation, with opponents ranging from Oleksandr Usyk to Francis Ngannou, it seems Fury will be taking on Dillian Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' posted a fight announcement poster on his social media handles with the caption:

"Who else can’t wait for the fight. the best of Britain."

Take a look at Fury's tweet:

Dillian Whyte has been asking for a title shot ever since he was first crowned the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion in 2019. Since then, the belt has gone from being wrapped around Deontay Wilder to being wrapped around Tyson Fury. Whyte has lost and regained his interim crown in that time as well. After months of speculation, legal disputes and rumors, Whyte will finally get his title shot.

However, things don't look too good for 'The Body Snatcher'. Although Fury was not at his best in his most recent outing with Deontay Wilder, he managed to knock the knockout artist down thrice to defend his title successfully. Judging from his previous performances, it will take something special from Whyte to dethrone 'The Gypsy King'.

Watch Tyson Fury take on Deontay Wilder:

Whyte knows he cannot beat Fury from range, so his only chance will be to play Fury's game and try to get close to Fury and engage in the clinch.

Tyson Fury is back in training

'The Gypsy King' was on a short break from the boxing ring following his win over 'The Bronze Bomber'. Fury returned to the UK and went on tour with his belt. After a couple of months away from training, the WBC Heavyweight Champion decided to get back in the gym late last year so he could fight in the early months of 2022.

Now that he is back in training, 'The Gypsy King' has returned to his trash-talking best. Almost every day he calls out top heavyweights and trash talks them as he trains. He has also teased a fight against the UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Ngannou also showing interest in the fight, it could be a possible matchup in the future for 'The Gypsy King'. However, as of now, all eyes are on Fury and Dillian Whyte.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Dillian Whyte has what it takes to dethrone Tyson Fury? Yes No 0 votes so far