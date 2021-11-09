Tyson Fury has fun training brother Tommy ahead of December 18 bout vs. Jake Paul

Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury, is set to take on American YouTuber Jake Paul on December 18 in a grudge fight. As one would expect, world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is helping his brother train for the fight.

Tyson will also be assisting with his brother's coaching. The heavyweight champion took to Instagram to share an update on his first day as a trainer.

“Just finished my first day as a trainer, first morning session rather. Really happy with myself, the way things went, all the boys trained hard."

Tyson Fury is certainly a valuable addition to Tommy's camp and will prove to be very beneficial for the 22-year-old. In the same video, Tommy, a professional boxer and 'Love Island' reality show star, predicts what will happen to Paul come December 18.

"He's [Jake Paul] knocked the spark out in two rounds," said Tommy.

Tommy is confident of putting an end to Paul's unbeaten run of four professional fights. Tommy will be Paul's biggest challenge yet, as he is the first professional boxer to fight the 24-year-old. 'Problem Child' Paul has only one good strike on his resume, Tyron Woodley, whom he beat in August this year.

What's on the line for the brother of Tyson Fury?

Tommy has a 7-0 professional record, but bears the burden of expectation that comes with being a Fury. Being the younger brother of arguably the best heavyweight boxer of this generation, Tommy has a lot to prove.

Many feel that if Tommy is not able to make light work of Paul, he will be a shame to the Fury family. Father John was also a professional boxer.

John believes Paul will not be able to beat Tommy because he's only a YouTuber. However, Paul has definitely proved that he is more than just a YouTuber, which makes this a very interesting fight.

