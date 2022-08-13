Tyson Fury officially vacates his Ring Magazine Heavyweight Title

Tyson Fury has officially vacated his Ring Magazine Heavyweight Title, according to talkSPORT correspondent Michael Benson.

The news comes less than a week away from Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah. With Fury now supposedly out of the rankings, it is plausible that the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2 will capture the Ring Magazine title.

Check out Benson's post below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn As Tyson Fury has now vacated his Ring Magazine title, the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch next Saturday could be for the belt. Usyk is currently #1 in the Ring rankings and Joshua is #2. As Tyson Fury has now vacated his Ring Magazine title, the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch next Saturday could be for the belt. Usyk is currently #1 in the Ring rankings and Joshua is #2.

Following his withdrawal, Tyson Fury said the following to Ring Magazine:

"To be honest with you, and I've always said, I don't really give a f*** about what people think of me. I don't care how they remember me." [sic]

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury asked how he wants to be remembered after vacating his Ring belt: "To be honest with you, and I've always said, I don't really give a f*** about what people think of me. I don't care how they remember me." [@RingMagazine] Tyson Fury asked how he wants to be remembered after vacating his Ring belt: "To be honest with you, and I've always said, I don't really give a f*** about what people think of me. I don't care how they remember me." [@RingMagazine]

However, nothing has been confirmed yet regarding Fury's WBC Heavyweight Championship. 'The Gypsy King' defeated Deontay Wilder back in 2020 via a seventh-round knockout to capture the WBC title before subsequently defending the title against the American in their trilogy bout in 2021.

Watch the fight highlights of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2:

If Fury decides to hold onto his WBC belt, there is still a chance that he could fight the winner of Joshua and Usyk in a bid for all the marbles. It remains to be seen if 'The Gypsy King' is serious about retirement or is playing more mind games with his rivals.

Tyson Fury recently claimed he was making a return against Derek Chisora

Amidst talk of retirement, Tyson Fury was recently speculating about a bout with fellow Brit Derek Chisora. Here's what Fury previously said in a post on social media:

"I've decided to came back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder and the second one with Derek Chisora. I always said I'd fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career and here we are breaking all records again, setting precedence."

Watch the full video:

Chisora is coming off a 12-round split-decision victory over Kubrat Pulev in July. However, at the age of 38, 'WAR' is at the twilight of his career. There are also many in the boxing fraternity who believe Chisora should hang up his gloves after an extremely tough career.

Meanwhile, Fury is still considered to be in his prime. Top Rank promoter, Bob Arum, has made no secret that he would like 'The Gypsy King to fight Joshua or Usyk and believes the speculation to fight Chisora was a publicitiy stunt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal