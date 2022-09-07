Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua prediction: Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather and others make their official picks 

Boxing legends have made their picks for Tyson Fury's possible showdown with Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' is fresh off his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk last month in Saudi Arabia. Their first encounter nearly 12 months prior resulted in 'The Cat' claiming a unanimous decision victory. Even though Joshua lost again in the rematch, it was evident that he had improved significantly.

Many figured that the winner of the heavyweight title fight, Oleksandr Usyk, would clash with Tyson Fury next. However, 'The Gypsy King' has instead offered the fight to Joshua next, and stated that they could fight at the end of the year.

Ahead of the possible encounter, many boxing legends such as Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr., and George Foreman are siding with Fury. In an interview with BBC Sport, 'Iron Mike' stated:

"It's very interesting, Joshua is a masterful puncher. But you can see his punches coming, he telegraphs his punches. And that's just a recipe for disaster if you're fighting Tyson Fury and you're telegraphing your punches - to a guy whose 6ft 7in...come on!"

Meanwhile, names such as Bernard Hopkins and Wladimir Klitschko are siding with 'AJ'. In an interview with The National, the latter stated:

"I'm proud to call him [Joshua] as a friend, even though we were [rivals]... I think and I wish that eventually Joshua is going to unify all of the belts".

However, not all boxers want to make a prediction, such as Floyd Mayweather. The legendary 'Money' declined to make a pick in an interview with Rob Moore. He stated:

"It's a very intriguing match-up, you can never say what's going to happen in the sport of boxing. Both guys are great competitors".

Will Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua happen?

It's currently unclear whether Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua this year.

The long-awaited showdown between 'The Gypsy King' and 'AJ' has been a talking point in boxing for years. Both men were champions at the same time for a long time, but they never collided.

The assumption was that the winner of Joshua's rematch with Usyk would fight Fury next. However, 'The Cat' is licking its wounds from the 'AJ' fight.

In the last few days, Fury has made a hard push to finalize a fight with Joshua. It was recently confirmed that Fury is willing to offer his longtime rival a 60/40 revenue split.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has now revealed that his offer to Anthony Joshua is a 60/40 purse split deal for a straight shot at his WBC heavyweight world title this year. Tyson Fury has now revealed that his offer to Anthony Joshua is a 60/40 purse split deal for a straight shot at his WBC heavyweight world title this year. ‼️ Tyson Fury has now revealed that his offer to Anthony Joshua is a 60/40 purse split deal for a straight shot at his WBC heavyweight world title this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal