Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III: Opening Betting Odds

Tyson Fury has opened up as a monumental betting favorite over Derek Chisora.

'The Gypsy King' and 'Del Boy' are set to collide on December 3rd in the U.K. The bout will be a trilogy matchup between the two British stars and will feature the WBC Heavyweight Championship on the line.

In their first two encounters, Fury easily dominated his much smaller opponent. In their first outing in 2011, the future champion won by decision, although Chisora had some, albeit small, success. The follow-up in 2014 was one-sided traffic that saw Fury win by knockout.

In the years since their rematch, both men have become global superstars. For his part, Fury has established himself as one of the greatest heavyweights ever, while Chisora has proved to be durable and tough out for anyone.

However, both men head into the trilogy matchup in different places. Fury is undefeated, coming off brutal knockout wins over Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte. Chisora, meanwhile, has lost three of his last four fights.

Due to the difference in momentum, Tyson Fury is a massive favorite betting favorite for their trilogy on December 3rd. The opening line from MGM has the WBC Heavyweight Champion as a -2500 favorite.

Meanwhile, for anyone hoping for an upset, Derek Chisora is the +900 underdog for the heavyweight clash. With odds like that, it's clear the oddsmakers are riding with the champion to be victorious.

Tyson Fury discusses why he's fighting Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury is fighting Derek Chisora because he wants to fight a real fighter.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since April, when he knocked out Dillian Whyte. Since then, he's retired, unretired, and called for fights with Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

After 'The Cat' was unable to fight in December, team Fury quickly turned to 'AJ' to fill that spot. Talks seemed to be going well between the two sides, but that fight, too, failed to come to fruition. The WBC Heavyweight Champion was also embroiled in talks with Mahmoud Charr.

After that last fight failed to come together, Tyson Fury and his promoter Frank Warren settled on Derek Chisora to fill the December spot. Earlier today at the kickoff press conference, the British star explained why he gave the chance to 'Del Boy'.

At the presser, Fury stated:

"You've got these so called 'tough guys' in the division, we offer them big fights, no smoke, no smoke. You offer it to Derek Chisora, boom, he's sat here opposite me. The man has balls, and in today's society, in this boxing game, there's a big lack of balls."

