Fury vs. Usyk: Frank Warren says Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will happen this year, the venue is yet to be decided

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk seem prepared to go against each other in an undisputed title fight that shall produce a successor to Lennox Lewis. Usyk called out Fury after his successful title defense over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah this weekend.

The Ukrainian outworked ‘AJ’ for 12-rounds and scored a split decision win, which many believe should have been a unanimous victory. That said, Usyk is already on to his next mission as Frank Warren confirmed talks of Tyson Fury’s return against the Ukrainian champion.

IFL TV’s social media handle broke the news. It is also reported that the venue is yet to be decided for the heavyweight super-fight.

IFL TV @IFLTV



has declared that the UNDISPUTED fight between



The main issue remaining is deciding which location to select (the highest bidder).



| @Umar_iFL “VARIOUS SITES HAVE MADE OFFERS!” @frankwarren_tv has declared that the UNDISPUTED fight between @Tyson_Fury @usykaa will happen before 2022 endsThe main issue remaining is deciding which location to select (the highest bidder). “VARIOUS SITES HAVE MADE OFFERS!”💰@frankwarren_tv has declared that the UNDISPUTED fight between @Tyson_Fury & @usykaa will happen before 2022 ends‼️The main issue remaining is deciding which location to select (the highest bidder).🎤 | @Umar_iFL https://t.co/iNODEWNGCb

In the interview, Frank Warren revealed that he had spoken with Oleksandr Usyk’s manager even before the Anthony Joshua rematch. The promoter also billed the fight as the biggest fight since Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. He said:

“It’s a fight that both the fighters want to make and it’s a historical fight. This is four-belts, it’s probably the biggest fight since Ali-Frazier.”

Watch the interview below:

'The Gypsy King' ostentatiously hung up his gloves after knocking out Dillian Whyte earlier this year. However, he still holds the WBC world title. Fury will either have to defend or vacate his world title in the next few months. That said, Oleksandr Usyk is currently the perfect reason for Fury’s boxing redemption.

Tyson Fury is the favorite to beat Oleksandr Usyk

Despite Usyk’s dominant win over Anthony Joshua in their rematch, he fell short against Tyson Fury at the latest betting odds. 32-0-1 as a pro, Fury opened as a -280 favorite, while Usyk stood at +210 as the underdog. ‘The Gypsy King’ has been in the heavyweight category all his life, whereas Oleksandr Usyk is comparatively new to the division, having previously held the Cruiserweight throne.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 - 'Rage on the Red Sea World' Heavyweight Title Fight

Fury has vanquished almost every elite heavyweight of his era. He is already considered amongst the greatest heavyweights of the time. A win for Fury in an undisputed title clash against Usyk will surely silence all his doubters. Akin to Fury, Oleksandr Usyk is undefeated as a professional boxer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal