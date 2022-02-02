Will Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II have rematch clauses?

The heavyweight division is gearing up for two mega fights. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, the only two fighters with belts around their waists, put it all on the line. For Fury, this is his first title defense since overcoming Deontay Wilder in October last year. Oleksandr Usyk, on the other hand, looks set to defend the titles he won just a month before the Fury fight.

Immediately after his loss, Anthony Joshua activated his rematch clause, and Usyk was contractually obliged to sign for a rematch. Since Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte went to purse bids and Joshua vs Usyk II was the result of a rematch clause, neither of the fights will have a rematch clause. Which means the winner of the fight is free to do what they want.

In boxing, when a champion gets challenged by a fighter who isn't mandatory or next in line for a fight, they include a rematch clause as part of the contract. The rematch clause is like a safety measure to help the champion defend his titles if he loses to the challenger. However, the challenger does not get to include a rematch clause in the contract, so the champion does not have to fight him again.

It will be interesting to see who the winners will pick as their next opponent.

Tyson Fury is back to his trash-talking best ahead of his next fight against Dillian Whyte

Following the announcement of the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight, Fury has gone on a posting spree. 'The Gypsy King' posted and retweeted a number of pictures, videos and photos showing his excitement to fight again. Fury thrives in the gym, training every day. As he has stated on many different occasions, it is the only thing keeping him sane.

As he prepares for his fight against 'The Body Snatcher' Fury gives his fans updates on his training every day along with trash talking his opponent and almost anyone in the heavyweight division.

