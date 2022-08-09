Tyson Fury confirms attempting a trilogy clash against Derek  "The Sh** house" Chisora - 'You should call yourself a chicken' 

Tyson Fury has confirmed that he is willing to return to boxing action and is eyeing a potential trilogy clash against rival Derek Chisora. Fury has defeated Chisora twice, winning the first fight via decision in 2011 and the second via corner stoppage in 2014.

Now eight years since the rematch, ‘The Gypsy King’ now wants to close off another trilogy in his career. While he is rumored to be returning against the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2, Fury recently took to social media and sent a stern call-out to Derek Chisora. The undefeated heavyweight said,

“This one goes out to Dereck 'The sh*** house' Chisora. You are running, Derek from the trilogy. Call yourself 'WAR', but you should call yourself chicken, because you are running away from a trilogy from a career-highest payday. Get the fu*** contract signed”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury confirms he is attempting to come out of retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora next…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury confirms he is attempting to come out of retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora next… ‼️ Tyson Fury confirms he is attempting to come out of retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora next…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/ngh9VRABk6

Fury hung up his gloves after knocking out Dillian Whyte in London. Meanwhile, that’s where his feud with Chisora reignited. ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘War’ were seemingly close friends until Chisora backed Dillian Whyte to beat Tyson Fury in their latest WBC heavyweight championship fight.

Derek Chisora’s prediction didn’t come true as Dillian Whyte failed to grab the WBC belt. Meanwhile, Fury still has the title under his belt, despite claiming himself to be retired. According to reports, Fury’s team reached out to Derek Chisora for the fight.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has also validated the report. Hearn believes the financial offering was too low and stated that Chisora needs more money to fight the current WBC champion. Whatever the case may be, Chisora isn’t the only option open for Fury’s boxing return.

Watch the rematch between Fury and Chisora below:

Tyson Fury has bigger fights available than Dereck Chisora

The most lucrative fight for Fury would be an undisputed heavyweight title clash against the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. Promoter Warren has already teased the possibility of it and has referenced Fury’s chances of returning. Hence, Chisora might take a back seat in bagging a third bout with Fury in the next few weeks.

Tyson Fury (pictured) after his fight with Dillian Whyte

‘The Gypsy King’ has also shown interest in exhibition fights, calling out individuals like UFC champion Francis Ngannou as one of his future opponents. With so many names available, it’s hard to believe that we have seen the end of Tyson Fury in a pro-boxing affair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016