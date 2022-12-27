Tyson Fury wants Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury to take place on Oleksandr Usyk fight undercard

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk's undercard could have a massive co-main event.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his victory over Derek Chisora earlier this month. With the win, the WBC Heavyweight Champion ended his rivalry with 'Del Boy' on a good note and moved to 3-0 in the series with his British rival.

Following the win, the British superstar had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk. The pair were originally in talks to fight earlier this month, but 'The Cat' was forced to decline due to injury. Nonetheless, the two men arranged to face off following Fury's bout with Chisora.

As of now, it seems that the fight is on its way to being finalized in early 2023. If the bout happens, it could have some star power on the undercard as well, as Tyson Fury revealed in a press conference following his win earlier this month.

Answering a question from a reporter regarding a possible Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury bout, the heavyweight champion stated that it should happen on the undercard of his bout with Usyk. 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' have famously been scheduled to fight twice already.

Discussing the fight, Tyson Fury stated:

“I think they should fight, that is the fight that the general, everyday, casual boxing person would like to see. That’s the fight that Tommy wants and Jake wants. So yeah, I think that fight should happen in 2023. Maybe it could be on the undercard of me and Usyk, who knows.”

See his comments below:

Bob Arum gives an update on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

According to Bob Arum, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are ready to roll.

Boxing Exposure @Boxing_Exposure Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next according to Bob Arum 🥊 Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next according to Bob Arum 🥊 https://t.co/B1ZvV0n0iG

The two heavyweight champions were famously in talks to fight this December, but 'The Cat' was forced to decline due to an injury suffered against Anthony Joshua. While fans were disappointed, the two camps continued to discuss the clash.

Now, months after their discussions began, it seems that a historic matchup is brewing. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the head of Top Rank confirmed that the fight would be next.

That means there will be no tune-up matchups for either World Champion, and the fight could happen as early as February. In the interview, Arum stated:

"So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there'll be very little, if any, [messing] around. So we'll be able to make that happen. I'm very, very confident. As I said the fighters have both agreed to fight each other next without any interim fights."

Watch his comments below (1:50):

