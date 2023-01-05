Tyson Fury wants to be made "Emperor of the North of England" by King Charles 

Tyson Fury isn't interested in being knighted, but he would like a special title.

'The Gypsy King' is currently one of the most famous people in the U.K. Having defeated names such as Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, he's transcended the normal popularity that a boxer would receive.

It's not out of the question when the WBC Heavyweight Champion will be honored by his home country. Traditionally, famous individuals who've contributed to England receive an honorary knighting ceremony from the sitting King or Queen.

Names such as Sean Connery, Clint Eastwood, and Paul McCartney have been knighted in the last few decades. While a standard tradition in the U.K., Tyson Fury isn't keen on that idea. Instead, he has a different idea, as he revealed in an interview with The Telegraph.

Instead, the British heavyweight champion would like to receive the honorary "Emperor of the North of England" title from King Charles. In the interview with The Telegraph, Tyson Fury stated:

"A few sportspeople have it. Sir Mo Farah, Sir Steve Redgrave, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Sir Andy Murray. Well, if all them people have had it, then I'd like something that no one else has had, especially a sportsperson. I’m a normal man but a limited edition, so I’d like something different. Maybe King Charles could make me the Emperor of the North of England."

Tyson Fury previews fight with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury believes he will crush Oleksandr Usyk when the two heavyweights meet later this year.

Following the Brit's most recent knockout win over Derek Chisora, he had a face-off with 'The Cat'. The two were previously in discussions for the fight in December, but Usyk was forced to decline the matchup due to an injury sustained in his win over Anthony Joshua.

However, the two sides stayed in contact and helped set the stage for the viral face-off. Following the event, Usyk's manager stated that the pair hope to fight in February or March, likely in the Middle East. Bob Arum later added that the two have agreed to fight, with only the date and venue left unconfirmed.

Discussing his fight with Oleksandr Usyk in his interview with The Telegraph, Tyson Fury opined:

"I don’t think he’s big enough and strong enough to stand up to the punches and he’s a natural lighter man. It’s a challenge, but he’ll be running away like a little b**** all night. I will hunt him down and when I get hold of him, he’ll be crushed."

Consensus has Fury as the definite favorite for the fight.

