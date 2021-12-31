"I feel sorry for who we fight next" - Tyson Fury promises a 'massive 2022' 

Tyson Fury has sent out a warning to his next opponent proclaiming 2022 is going to be a big year for 'The Gypsy King'. While Fury's next opponent is still unknown, he has already hit the gym and has started to put in extra work to be ready for his next fight.

Tyson Fury recently shared a video on his Instagram stories wherein 'The Gypsy King' expressed his sympathy for his next opponent. Fury said:

"I'll tell one thing people, I feel sorry for who we fight next. 2022 is going to be a massive year for me and meself and big Joe. We're absolutely gonna smash it this year. 2022 is the year of cyber athlete, the year where 'The Gypsy King' goes big big big! The year of wake up and smell the competition, we're on!"

Tyson Fury is certainly staying ready for his next opponent. Fury's last three fights have come against Deontay Wilder. His most recent fight against Wilder came in October 2021 and proved to be one of the best heavyweight clashes of all time.

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of the fight. Since then, 'The Gypsy King' is eager to take on fresh opponents and further extend his legacy.

WBC order Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte purse split

Tyson Fury has been on the lookout for an opponent ever since he beat Deontay Wilder back in October 2021. However, 'The Gypsy King' has faced trouble finding an opponent.

Fury was supposed to take on his WBC mandatory, Dillian Whyte. However, Whyte's legal battle with the WBC restricted the organization from ordering this mega heavyweight clash at first.

Once the problem was solved and the WBC finally ordered Fury vs. Whyte, the latter drew a hard bargain. As per Bob Arum, Dillian Whyte is making obscene demands and it has become really difficult to make the fight happen.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ‼️ The WBC have reportedly now stated that the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte purse bids split will be 80/20 in Fury’s favour and that the fight will go to purse bids on Jan 11th if no deal is agreed. [According to @DailyStar_Sport ‼️ The WBC have reportedly now stated that the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte purse bids split will be 80/20 in Fury’s favour and that the fight will go to purse bids on Jan 11th if no deal is agreed. [According to @DailyStar_Sport]

It remains to be seen what happens in the Fury-Whyte negotiation saga. The WBC has ordered a purse bid split for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, with 'The Gyspsy King' taking the majority stake.

If Dillian Whyte fails to agree to a deal with Tyson Fury, the fight will go to purse bids and promoters can submit their bids. Moreover, 'The Gypsy King' has been given the green light by the WBC to fight a different opponent if Whyte doesn't agree to the terms.

