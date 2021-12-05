Tyson Fury wishes wife Paris a happy birthday with major throwback to their best moments over the years

Tyson Fury recently posted throwback photos with his wife Paris Fury to wish her a happy birthday.

The boxing heavyweight champion took to Instagram to share photos of their best moments over the years. Posting the pictures, Fury wrote:

"Just take this opportunity to wish my beautiful wife @parisfury1 a happy birthday 🎂 & many happy returns, I love you 😍 soooo muchhhhh some happy pics going back what seems a lifetime ago, we have had so many experiences in our young life’s, hears to another great year together.

You can check the post below:

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris met each other as teenagers and got married in 2008. Fury, who went on to become a two-time world heavyweight champion, met Paris at a mutual friend's wedding when she was 15 and he was 17. They began dating one year later.

The couple has six children, three boys named Prince and three daughters named Valencia, Venezuela, and, most recently, Athena.

You can watch Tyson Fury talk about his wife and career below:

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to fight at least three times in 2022

In a recent interview with talkSPORT Boxing, Bob Arum, the founder of boxing promotion company Top Rank, stated he wants to see Tyson Fury fight at least three times in 2022.

Bob Arum said:

"What I would like to see and that's what he [Tyson Fury] would like to see, getting in the ring at the end of February [or] March and doing at least three fights in [2022] and hopefully, that's how it'll all roll out. You know, Fury is ready to fight anybody. I really believe that he is the pre-eminent heavyweight in the world and there's nobody out there that he would be reluctant to fight."

Watch Bob Arum's full interview with talkSPORT Boxing below:

Fury has never lost a fight in his professional career as a heavyweight boxer. 'The Gypsy King' won 31 of his 32 fights in the ring. Twenty-two of those 31 wins have come by knockout.

Tyson Fury has only one draw to his name, which came in December 2018 against Deontay Wilder. Fury has also beaten notable opponents like Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko and Otto Wallin.

Edited by Jack Cunningham