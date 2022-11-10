UFC legend Daniel Cormier picks Floyd Mayweather as his all-time best in combat sports over Muhammad Ali and Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has picked Floyd Mayweather as his GOAT in combat sports.

Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best fighters to have ever lived. 'Money' regularly made it look easy inside the boxing ring and walked away from his fights with minimal damage. After an illustrious career, he retired from pro-boxing in 2017 with an undefeated record of 50-0.

Daniel Cormier recently joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, Cormier and Helwani got into a friendly debate over the top-five greatest fighters of all time given by 'DC' during his appearance on First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

'DC' came up with a rather interesting list, with Amanda Nunes at No.5, Georges St-Pierre at No.4, Muhammad Ali at No.3 and Khabib Nurmagomedov at No.2.

Cormier stated that there's only one fighter who's better than the former UFC lightweight champion and that's Floyd Mayweather:

"There's only person that's better, Floyd Mayweather. Floyd Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time."

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss his five greatest fighters of all time in the video below:

Daniel Cormier speaks about his former rival Jon Jones

Cormier and Jon Jones have had quite the rivalry in the past. The two fought twice, with 'DC' losing their first bout. Their second fight, which was won by Jones via a head kick knockout, was overturned by the CSAC to a no-contest due to Jones' failed drug test.

During the same episode of The MMA Hour, Cormier spoke about how Jones could capture the UFC heavyweight championship upon his return just like Georges St-Pierre did with the middleweight title during his time:

"My opinion of him has changed in this regard [and] I think that he's so talented that regardless, he'll be okay. And I also believe that he's going to make sure that he still can compete... You know what's crazy, like, everybody [is] talking about three years, three years, but there are other people that have come back. Georges St-Pierre won a championship after being away all that time."

Watch Daniel Cormier speak about Jon Jones below:

