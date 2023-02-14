UFC legend Jose Aldo eyeing Floyd Mayweather fight in 2023, claims 'Money' has agreed to the challenge

Jose Aldo is eyeing a clash with Floyd Mayweather later this year.

'Junior' retired from MMA last year following a decision defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. With his legacy secured as a former featherweight champion with wins over names such as Chad Mendes and Uriah Faber, he targeted a move to the boxing ring.

The Brazilian is currently slated to face fellow UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens in April, on the undercard of Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis. The pair previously fought in MMA in 2018, with Aldo winning by a second-round TKO.

If Jose Aldo is able to get through 'Lil Heathen' once again, he's hoping to score an exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' retired from professional boxing in 2017 following a knockout win over Conor McGregor but has stayed active in the exhibition scene.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the former UFC featherweight champion confirmed the two are in talks for a clash in June. According to the report, Mayweather has already agreed and the venue is being targeted.

In the interview, Aldo revealed:

“His side has already agreed, my side too. We’re now waiting for [the promoters] to get the deal done. It might be exhibition on [Mayweather’s] side, but not for me. It’s punch to the face like always. He knows that.”

See his comments in the post below:

Has Jose Aldo boxed before?

While Jose Aldo doesn't have as much experience as Floyd Mayweather, he has boxed before.

The Brazilian made his professional boxing debut over the weekend in Rio de Janeiro. While Aldo has long teased that he could one-day switch combat sports, he never competed in a boxing match until last Saturday.

For his debut, the former UFC featherweight champion faced the 0-2 Emmanuel Zambrano in the UFC Fight Pass headliner. Heading into the contest, Aldo was a massive betting favorite, and he lived up to the odds.

The former MMA fighter dominated his opponent, showcasing his incredible punching power and speed. Despite being 36 years old, Aldo showed his ability in his newest endeavor.

See the highlights of his debut below:

With the victory, Jose Aldo moved to 1-0 in his professional boxing career. But the job isn't over, as he still has a rematch of sorts with Jeremy Stephens in April.

If he's able to move to 2-0 over the longtime UFC veteran, he'll likely meet Floyd Mayweather later this year.

