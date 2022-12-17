Sergey Lapin, assistant coach and manager of Oleksandr Usyk's team is “even more confident” of his fighter beating Fury after watching the Englishman's bout with Derek Chisora.

The Ukrainian fighter's coach gave an interview to Vegas Insider where he spoke of Usyk's future bouts and what he thought of Tyson Fury after watching him fight:

"We came to London to watch Fury and Derek Chisora. We watched Fury up close at ringside with great interest. Our team highlighted many interesting moments from this fight."

The trainer emphasized that he thinks that the undefeated boxer will beat Fury and is even more confident of this after seeing ‘The Gypsy King’ fight:

"After seeing Fury in the flesh, our team is even more confident that Usyk will prevail and become undisputed and bring that WBC green belt home to Ukraine. The threat that Fury poses is no greater and no tougher than Anthony Joshua. We know how that ended for Anthony. We are very confident of beating Fury."

Usyk vs. Fury: Tale of the tape

Both fighters are of a similar age and are undefeated. However, Fury boasts a higher knockout percentage, as well as considerable advantages in height, weight and reach.

Fury's father, John Fury, recently gave an interview with iFL TV and spoke on the advantages he thinks his son has in a potential fight with the Ukrainian:

“Usyk, he’s a good little fighter. But that’s all he is, a good little fighter. But let me tell ya, we’ve beat one Ukrainian team and him and we’ll beat another Ukrainian’s team and him, enough said."

In another interview with FreeBets, John Fury explained that bigger fighters usually come out victorious when matched up against someone smaller with a similar skill level:

“Tyson would have to have a very bad night to not beat the Ukrainian rabbit, you know ‘cuz good ‘bigguns will always beat good ‘littluns. That’s never been proven wrong yet, ever. On the averages, a good big man will always beat a good little man.”

