Jake Paul doesn't typically like to downplay his accomplishments, however, he was quite dubious during a recent boxing awards event.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was invited to be a guest at the World Boxing Association's (WBA) 100th convention, which was held last week. Gilberto Mendoza, the WBA president, welcomed the social media sensation to the stage and gave him a very warm introduction before thanking him for attending the show and praising his efforts.

Bernard Hopkins, a former undisputed middleweight world champion, then came forward to award Paul with the WBA belt. Jake Paul was initially hesitant to receive the belt, but he eventually took it and remarked:

“I'm honored for real, this means a lot. I feel like I haven’t earned this yet though. I feel like I have to actually fight for this. I don’t know. Thank you. I feel like you guys should hold this until I’m actually fighting for a WBA Championship. I don’t know.”

Hopkins then jokingly proposed to "accommodate" Paul in the title battle. When Jake Paul eventually agreed, Hopkins stated he would hang up the belt and use it as an incentive because it isn't yet his.

Watch the award ceremony below:

Jake Paul's fighting record and past background

Jake Paul hasn't faced a professional boxer in his nascent career, so this honor comes as a surprise. He has faced three former UFC fighters, a YouTuber, and a basketball player since entering the sport's professional ranks.

As a result, Paul has won all six of his fights, including four knockout wins. You can only defeat what is in front of you. Although several names have been floated as potential opponents for him in the future, it appears that Andrew Tate, Nate Diaz, and Tommy Fury are the front-runners right now.

But regardless of his upcoming struggles, Paul was in a reflective frame of mind as 2022 came to an end. He took to Twitter to post the following:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Thankful for my supporters since day 1.



I love you all.



2023 will be the best year yet. Thankful for the strength that god gave me

“Thankful for the strength that god gave me,” he posted on Twitter.

“Thankful for my supporters since day 1. I love you all – 2023 will be the best year yet.”

Jake Paul started his boxing career in August 2018 when he TKO'd British YouTuber Deji Olatunji in the fifth round of an amateur fight. In January 2020, shortly after turning pro, Paul defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib by TKO in the opening frame.

Between 2020 and 2022, Paul defeated retired mixed martial artists Ben Askren with a first-round KO, Tyron Woodley via split decision in the first bout and then a sixth-round KO in the second match, and Anderson Silva by unanimous decision. He also defeated retired basketball player Nate Robinson via second-round KO.

