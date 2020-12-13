In a recent interview on Vice TV with Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, Jake Paul was left flummoxed when asked whether knocking out Nate Robinson was a "racist act."

American journalist Jemele Hill ended up asking Jake Paul a question that simply did not make sense. Jemele wanted to know whether Paul thought his victory against former basketball player Nate Robinson was racist.

Needless to say, Jake Paul was left stunned and did not think any aspect of the fight could be considered racist. He explained that it is only a sport where the best person wins, and had to ask the two hosts to stop asking the question multiple times.

Jake Paul shuts down interviewer after bizarre question

Jake Paul is an American YouTuber/internet personality who has recently taken up a career in professional boxing. He initially rose to fame on the now-defunctional video sharing platform Vine. Paul has also worked as an actor for the Disney TV show "Bizaardvak".

On YouTube, Jake Paul has around 21 million subscribers. As far as his boxing record is concerned, Jake Paul's first bout was against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. He won his debut bout and then knocked Nate Robinson out in his most recent fight as well.

Question of the week: was @jakepaul KO to Nate Robinson racist? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ogSqHj764s — VICE TV (@VICETV) December 4, 2020

However, when Jemele Hill asked him the following question jokingly, Jake Paul was perplexed.

"This is our question of the week. We saw what happened to Nate Robinson, so I'm gonna ask Jake Paul right here, in front of America. Jake, considering where we are right now in our racial conversation in America, was what you did to Nate Robinson racist?"

He attempted to dodge the question, and asked Hill to stop playing with him. However, Jemele was not done pulling his foot, and explained the question further.

"First and foremost, was it racist to knock a black man out? That is the question of the week."

The two hosts were obviously joking around, but Jake Paul appeared to lose his calm for a bit.

"I said no. It's a s****y question. It's a sport. How does this have anything to do with race? It doesn't."

Y’all, @jemelehill and I were trolling a troll with permission. This wasn’t an interview with weight. It was sarcastic- y’all need context? Bc if y’all can’t hear the laughing, the bad WiFi connection- smh. So for the outraged! For more context Thurs. at 1130pm on @VICETV 👀. pic.twitter.com/qwIAk2nuUT — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) December 9, 2020

After quite a few people decided to troll the two hosts for the obviously-illogical question, Cari Champion later took to Twitter to explain the situation, as can be seen above.