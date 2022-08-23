WATCH: Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk exchange words in the ring after their fight

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk's exchange of words following their highly entertaining encounter in Jeddah has finally been revealed.

Usyk emerged victorious for the second time in a row against Joshua last Saturday night. Despite being badly hurt in the ninth round, the Ukrainian demonstrated his greatness by rallying back in the championship rounds to claim a split-decison points victory.

Despite a spectacular performance by 'AJ', the Brit was not happy with the outcome of the bout and behaved aggressively towards Usyk in the aftermath.

The interaction started very respectfully with Joshua congratulating Usyk on his victory. However, the conversation turned sour when the Ukrainian praised Joshua's physicality.

'AJ' seemed to take offense to Usyk's comments and claimed that his loss was solely due to a lack of skill. The Brit also notably downplayed Usyk's physical prowess by describing him as "not strong."

Anthony Joshua has since apologised for his post-fight antics by releasing a statement. 'AJ' candidly admitted that his emotions got the better of him while praising Usyk again for his win.

Check out Joshua's statement as posted by Michael Benson:

Eddie Hearn defends Anthony Joshua's behavior

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn was one of the first people to stick up for Joshua following his outburst. Hearn also compared 'AJ' to Tyson Fury, who goaded Joshua on social media.

"Tyson Fury openly says he's had all these mental health problems. You see [Anthony Joshua] crying, for years he's put on a brave face. A guy that's been through this 'mental health experience' is goading someone when they're down, that shows the kind of man he is."

Fury's depression after beating Wladimir Klitchsko in 2015 has been well documented. 'The Gypsy King' famously ballooned up to 28 stone and suffered from alcohol and drug addiction.

He spent three years out of the ring before returning in 2018 to take on Sefer Seferi, Francesco Pianeta and then Deontay Wilder.

Regardless, 'The Gypsy King' is not overly sympathetic to his rivals in the heavyweight division. Fury criticised Usyk and Joshua's performance in the fight, claiming that he could beat both boxers on the same night.

