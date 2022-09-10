VIDEO: DAZN drops exclusive footage of Canelo Alvarez taking punishment on his chin from opponents like Floyd Mayweather, Gennadiy Golovkin, and others

Canelo Alvarez is known for punishing his opponents in the ring. However, he has been on the receiving end of that punishment occasionally. The Mexican star currently holds a professional record of 57 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws.

Upon looking at the numbers, it's evident that there have been four fights where Alvarez's hand wasn't raised at the end. Floyd Mayweather, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Dmitry Bivol have been the toughest tests of Alvarez's career thus far. DAZN recently released footage where Alvarez looked defenseless against these fighters across four fights. Here’s a look at the clip:

Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol are the only two boxers to have vanquished Alvarez in a pro-boxing contest. While many believe that Gennadiy Golovkin should have also won against Canelo in the first fight, it was deemed a draw. Canelo consumed some of the most powerful punches from ‘GGG’ but managed to hang around and offer his own power for the rest of the night.

Canelo and 'GGG' squared off in a rematch in 2018 but the Mexican powerhouse earned the victory on the judge's scorecard. A few other fighters like Erislandy Lara and Billy Joe Saunders also troubled Canelo Alvarez in their respective fights but weren't successful in winning.

Canelo found a way to win against others, though. Even Amir Khan looked brilliant against Canelo until he fell prey to a thunderous punch that sent him straight to the canvas. While Canelo Alvarez has looked vulnerable on a few occasions, it doesn’t shun his credibility as a top-tier world champion. The 32-year-old will meet ‘GGG’ in an epic trilogy bout and is optimistic about retaining his undisputed super middleweight status.

Canelo vs. GGG 3: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will finally end their rivalry

The trilogy fight between Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 17. The unified middleweight champion will not have his belts involved as he will move up a division to challenge Alvarez for the super middleweight belts.

Despite looking strong against Ryota Murata, a fight that Golovkin won via TKO, the 40-year-old boxer cannot overlook Alvarez’s power. Golovkin is in the final years of his career and is seemingly past his prime. So, Canelo may have an easier time against him than he had in the first two matchups. The fight will be available live on the DAZN pay-per-view.

