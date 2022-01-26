Watch: Claressa Shields works out at Floyd Mayweather's boxing club

In anticipation of her upcoming fight against Ema Kozin, Claressa Shields conducted a media workout session at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She put in some time on the heavy bag and pads, working on her striking with her coaching staff.

Check out her workout session here:

While at the gym, Shields and co. were greeted by Floyd Mayweather himself. 'Money' also posed for a series of pictures with the women's undisputed Light Middleweight Champion.

Check out Shields' interaction with Floyd Mayweather below:

'The Wolf' is currently hurtling towards defense of here WBC, WBA, IBF and The Ring Middleweight World Championships against Kozin. Their clash is set to take place on February 5 at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Wales.

She is set to fight on the same card as UK middleweights Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams, who will be fighting in the main event.

This will mark Shields' UK debut as a pro. She will be returning to the UK as a pro boxer after clinching the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic games in London. Here's what Shields had to say about her return to the UK.

“I feel like I’m returning to my old stomping grounds. I’m excited to perform and show everyone in the U.K. how I’ve gotten better as a fighter. When they saw me in the Olympics, I was still a teenager." [h/t: BoxingScene]

The pay-per-view was initially scheduled to take place back in December. However, a shoulder injury to Williams forced the promoters to delay the card to early 2022.

A win against Ema Kozin could set Claressa Shields on a path towards Savannah Marshall

A successful defense of her middleweight championships on February 5 could pave the way for Claressa Shields towards an undisputed middleweight championship mega-fight against Savannah Marshall.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have recently gone back and forth, setting the stage for a potential clash. Marshall trained her aim at Shields' upcoming opponent for ducking her and picking an easier fight against 'The Wolf'.

Clapping back at Marshall's claims, the Michigan native reminded the WBO middleweight champion of the time she ducked a fight against her.

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields Scary Ass, I wonder why ? twitter.com/savmarshall1/s… Savannah Marshall @Savmarshall1 🤣 your next opponent has declined a fight with me 3 times yet accepted a fight with you, wonder why……. Pillow fists 🪶 twitter.com/Claressashield… 🤣 your next opponent has declined a fight with me 3 times yet accepted a fight with you, wonder why……. Pillow fists 🪶 twitter.com/Claressashield… And you declined a fight with me in 2018Scary Ass, I wonder why ? And you declined a fight with me in 2018 😂 Scary Ass, I wonder why ? 👻 twitter.com/savmarshall1/s…

When asked about a potential fight against Savannah Marshall, here's what the self-proclaimed G.W.O.A.T. had to say:

“I’ve never focused on Savannah. She’s been focused on me. If you watch her interviews, she’s always talking about Claressa Shields. I’m definitely happy that the fight with her is getting closer. They’re going to see why I’m a 12-time champion. There is just a huge difference in what we can do as fighters.”[h/t: BoxingScene]

