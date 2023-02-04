WATCH: David Benavidez and Caleb Plant get into heated exchange at press conference

David Benavidez and Caleb Plant engaged in a verbal spar at a pre-fight press conference ahead of their super-middleweight bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn David Benavidez and Caleb Plant getting seriously heated as they exchange words at the first press conference ahead of their fight on March 25th…



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] David Benavidez and Caleb Plant getting seriously heated as they exchange words at the first press conference ahead of their fight on March 25th… ‼️ David Benavidez and Caleb Plant getting seriously heated as they exchange words at the first press conference ahead of their fight on March 25th… [🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/HzoD6ChQIq

The fighters exchanged personal jabs, which included drug accusations. Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KO), the former IBF Super Middleweight Champion, vowed that he would show up “on weight” and won’t “test positive for cocaine":

“I’m exactly where I want to be. [It's] the fight that I want... March 25, you don’t got to worry about me pulling out. I’m gonna show up... and when I show up, I show up on weight, and I don’t test positive for cocaine neither.”

The tension between Benavidez and Plant was apparent throughout the press conference, forcing security to separate the fighters twice during the event.

David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) took to the podium to respond to his opponent, reading from a prepared statement on his phone. The two-time former WBC Super Middleweight Champion said:

“There’s been a lot of sh*t talking going back and forth. But on March 25, I get to put hands on Caleb Plant. And trust me when I say I’m going to beat the living sh*t out of you, p***y. And then when you’re on the f****n’ ground, bleeding from your f****n’ mouth, you’ll learn how to respect a real f****n’ monster."

Benavidez vs. Plant is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and will be streamed live on Showtime PPV. The fight will be for the WBC interim super middleweight title, and the winner will be the mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez’s WBC belt.

Check out a clip of the press conference below:

Caleb Plant reacts to press conference for David Benavidez fight

Caleb Plant appeared stoic after his war of words with David Benavidez in an interview with Fight Hub TV.

Caleb Plant after his win over Anthony Dirrell

The No.6-ranked super middleweight spoke about the heated press-conference and gave his opinion on the event:

“As soon as we pulled up in the car this morning, as soon as we hop out the car, they wanna run up on us it’s like 15 security guards and the Showtime cameras. It’s like, they’re only really doing it for the cameras, that’s the only reason they were waiting in the lobby on us. All that ra-ra stuff, that’s not what real tough guys do."

Check out the full video below:

Poll : 0 votes