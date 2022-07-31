Watch: Floyd Mayweather spotted at Usher concert ahead of his next exhibition bout 

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather was recently spotted enjoying the concert of American R&B singer Usher in Las Vegas.

In a video posted by YouTuber and Rapper DDG, 'Money' was seen backstage at the concert having a conversation with the 24-year-old.

Floyd Mayweather will be returning to the boxing ring again in September to take on Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout in Japan. Asakura is one of the biggest stars in Japanese MMA at the moment.

Mikuru Asakura is a 29-year-old MMA fighter with a professional record of 16-3. He fights for the biggest Japanese MMA promotion, RIZIN, and has emerged as one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

This will be Mayweather's fourth exhibition bout since hanging up his pro-boxing gloves in 2017. 'Money' took on Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and then Logan Paul in June last year. Mayweather's most recent outing came this past in May against his former training partner Don Moore.

Floyd Mayweather claims Gervonta Davis is the A-side against Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are brewing one of the best rivalries in boxing right now. There has been a constant back and forth between the two camps over the potential matchup, with nothing solidified at the moment.

Floyd Mayweather recently opened up about the potential Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis matchup, suggesting that 'Tank' is the A-side. Moreover, during an interview with FightHype, 'Money' claimed that they can get the fight made within 90 days.

"You wanna fight 'Tank'? 'Tank' fights at 135lbs. If you wanna fight 'Tank' at 135lbs, we can make it happen before the end of the year. 'Tank' is A-side. Ryan hasn't won a title yet. Interim belt - that don't count. We can fight in 90 days if you want. Whatever you wanna do. He's gonna get smoked. I'm gonna have 'Tank' in the best shape of his life. Just know, when he hit that boy, he ain't gonna wake up until next year."

