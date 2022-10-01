Watch: KO loss of 25-year-old boxer Luis Quinones that left him hospitalized; dies 5 days later

Colombian boxer Luis Quinones was declared dead five days after a devastating knockout he suffered at the hands of Jose Munoz in their 140-pound title bout. The match took place at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla, Colombia on September 24.

Watch Jose Munoz knockout Luis Quinones in the video below (Go to 38:35 for the final sequence):

While the knockout may not have looked deadly, Quinones seemingly collapsed after taking a few heavy blows from his opponent in the last few seconds of the eighth round of their scheduled bout. The pair were competing with the national junior welterweight title on the line.

Quinones, who was just 25, was rushed to hospital following the bout and underwent surgery for a blood clot in the brain. After five days in a coma, the junior welterweight was declared brain dead on Thursday night.

Luis' brother, Leonardo Quinones confirmed the passing of his brother on Facebook (h/t Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN Deportes):

"You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quinones, forever and ever in our hearts."

Cuadrilatero Boxing, promoter of the boxing match, also issued a statement following the trajic death (h/t ESPN Deportes):

"Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport. Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete. His idol was Julio Cesar Chavez."

What was Luis Quinones' boxing record?

Hailing from Barranquilla, Colombia, Quinones got into the world of professional boxing in April 2018 when he fought Osman Nunez. Quinones won the match with an impressive knockout and went on to win 10 consecutive bouts. He won six of those matches via knockout.

Quinones' final boxing record stands at 10-1, with his sole career loss coming against Jose Munoz last Saturday. This was his second boxing appearance this year. He previously fought in May when he scored a knockout win over Miguel Romero.

