How to watch the KSI fight online?

KSI will be fighting this weekend, not once, but twice on the same night.

The British YouTuber-turned-fighter was last in the boxing ring in November 2019, when he defeated Logan Paul in their rematch. This time around, he will take on rapper Swarmz. Win or lose, KSI will face pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda next.

The fights will take place on Saturday at London's O2 Arena. Fans may catch the fight online via DAZN PPV. To live stream, DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile, and Colombia) and also on their app.

The event is set to get underway at 7 p.m. BST / 2 pm ET with ringwalks scheduled for 7:10 pm ST / 2:10 pm ET.

After the weigh-in, the social media star expressed readiness for his double header, even saying that he is looking for “2 knockouts.” He said in an Instagram post:

“Tomorrow the nightmare returns. 2 fights in one night. I need 2 knockouts baby. I’m hungry for them. 2 sacrificial lambs for the taking.”

KSI vs Swarmz and Pineda Full Card

KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda

FaZe Temperrr vs Slim

King Kenny vs FaZe Sensei

Deji vs Fousey

Sam Hyde vs IAMTHMPSN

Salt Papi vs Andy Warski

Deen the Great vs Evil Hero

KSI vs Swarmz

Why is KSI not fighting Ivan Nikolov on Saturday?

The Sidemen star was originally scheduled to fight pro boxer Ivan Nikolov as his boxing opponent in the secondary main event.

But Nikolov has since been removed from the card and replaced by Mexican Luiz Alcaraz Pineda after Nikolov was seen sporting neo-Nazi tattoos that caused fan outrage.

A "white power" tattoo was seen on his stomach and on his left forearm. Nikolov has a tattoo of the words "Blood & Honour", a neo-Nazi skinhead group formed in England in the 1980s.

The Londoner YouTuber confirmed Nikolov’s removal due to his tattoos. He said in one of his YouTube videos:

"He's a white supremacist. Ivan isn't my opponent anymore. He has been removed…The matchmaker also got fired for allowing this to happen in the first place. But yes, my new opponent is Luis Alcaraz Pineda."

Watch the official weigh-in of the fight:

