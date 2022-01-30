Watch: Nico Ali Walsh pulls off iconic 'Muhammad Ali Shuffle' before dropping opponent to go 4-0

Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, has racked up his fourth victory in professional boxing.
Walsh knocked down Jeremiah Yeager in the second round of their bout on the Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez card on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The 21-year old put Yeager down and hurt him with a big left hook with about 45 seconds remaining in the round.
Yeager was somehow able to remain standing. However, he was met with Muhammad Ali's signature shuffle and a ferocious combination. Yeager was seemingly done for the night and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.
Speaking about replicating his grandfather's iconic move, 'The Ali Shuffle', Nico Ali Walsh, in a post-fight interview said:
“I definitely didn’t plan [The Ali Shuffle],” Walsh claimed. “It was emotional, of course. So much has been going on, but yeah, I didn’t plan on doing that. It’s just something that happened...definitely it's been a super-tough time but it's no excuse when you get in the ring everything zone's out and I felt like it worked with me and I'm just very happy with this performance."
Nico Ali Walsh is signed to Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions
Being boxing royalty, one would expect Nico Ali Walsh to unquestionably get one of the best promotions representing him. With the name 'Ali' attached to him, Walsh is fortunately under the care of people who could put him in the ideal position for success.
Walsh recently signed a multi-fight deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank promotions. The company has promoted several boxing legends, including Oscar De La Hoya, Roberto Durán, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Marvin Hagler, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and of course, Ali Walsh's grandfather, Muhammad Ali.
“I’m doing what I love,” Walsh told World Boxing News after the deal was announced. “Signing with Top Rank is a dream come true."
Arum was instrumental in the rise of Muhammad Ali. He was the man behind 'The Greatest', promoting 27 fights for Ali, including the iconic 'Thrilla in Manila' on October 1, 1975.
It'll be interesting to see whether Walsh can live up to the expectations owing to his legendary last name or if he cracks under pressure like many of the young talents have. For now, he's 4-0 in boxing and the future looks bright.
