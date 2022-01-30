Watch: Nico Ali Walsh pulls off iconic 'Muhammad Ali Shuffle' before dropping opponent to go 4-0

Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, has racked up his fourth victory in professional boxing.

Walsh knocked down Jeremiah Yeager in the second round of their bout on the Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez card on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Nico Ali Walsh @NicoAliX74 🏼 Never thought I’d be doing the infamous shuffle in the ring… Alhamdullilah, 4-0 Thank you All for the support !! Never thought I’d be doing the infamous shuffle in the ring… Alhamdullilah, 4-0 Thank you All for the support !!🙏🏼 https://t.co/QDsZEthTHY

The 21-year old put Yeager down and hurt him with a big left hook with about 45 seconds remaining in the round.

Yeager was somehow able to remain standing. However, he was met with Muhammad Ali's signature shuffle and a ferocious combination. Yeager was seemingly done for the night and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Watch the iconic move below:

Speaking about replicating his grandfather's iconic move, 'The Ali Shuffle', Nico Ali Walsh, in a post-fight interview said:

“I definitely didn’t plan [The Ali Shuffle],” Walsh claimed. “It was emotional, of course. So much has been going on, but yeah, I didn’t plan on doing that. It’s just something that happened...definitely it's been a super-tough time but it's no excuse when you get in the ring everything zone's out and I felt like it worked with me and I'm just very happy with this performance."

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



says he didn't intend to showboat against Jeremiah Yeager but got carried away with the emotions of the fight "ALI SHUFFLE WASN'T PLANNED" @NicoAliX74 says he didn't intend to showboat against Jeremiah Yeager but got carried away with the emotions of the fight "ALI SHUFFLE WASN'T PLANNED"☝️@NicoAliX74 says he didn't intend to showboat against Jeremiah Yeager but got carried away with the emotions of the fight😤 https://t.co/OCblEM1VD8

Nico Ali Walsh is signed to Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions

Being boxing royalty, one would expect Nico Ali Walsh to unquestionably get one of the best promotions representing him. With the name 'Ali' attached to him, Walsh is fortunately under the care of people who could put him in the ideal position for success.

Walsh recently signed a multi-fight deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank promotions. The company has promoted several boxing legends, including Oscar De La Hoya, Roberto Durán, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Marvin Hagler, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and of course, Ali Walsh's grandfather, Muhammad Ali.

Top Rank Boxing @trboxing



- the grandson of "The Greatest" - has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank.



The 20-year-old Middleweight will turn pro in a 4-round bout, live on ESPN on Saturday, August 14. ✍️ 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 : The Legend Lives On 🥊🦋 @NicoAliX74 - the grandson of "The Greatest" - has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank.The 20-year-old Middleweight will turn pro in a 4-round bout, live on ESPN on Saturday, August 14. ✍️ 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 : The Legend Lives On 🥊🦋🐝@NicoAliX74 - the grandson of "The Greatest" - has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank.The 20-year-old Middleweight will turn pro in a 4-round bout, live on ESPN on Saturday, August 14. https://t.co/2fYDIYjxeF

“I’m doing what I love,” Walsh told World Boxing News after the deal was announced. “Signing with Top Rank is a dream come true."

Arum was instrumental in the rise of Muhammad Ali. He was the man behind 'The Greatest', promoting 27 fights for Ali, including the iconic 'Thrilla in Manila' on October 1, 1975.

It'll be interesting to see whether Walsh can live up to the expectations owing to his legendary last name or if he cracks under pressure like many of the young talents have. For now, he's 4-0 in boxing and the future looks bright.

Also Read Article Continues below

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside #LomaCommey Flavor Flav came to New York to watch his godson Nico Ali Walsh put in work Flavor Flav came to New York to watch his godson Nico Ali Walsh put in work 🕕 #LomaCommey https://t.co/uPB3NFthed

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim