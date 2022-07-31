Watch: Thor Bjornsson drops intense training video amidst rumors of a potential fight against Tyson Fury 

Hafthor Bjornsson has released an intense training session amidst reports that he could fight Tyson Fury next.

In the clip, 'Thor' appears to be in tremendous shape and undertakes a high-intensity circuit that includes skipping, a plank, plank-up, squat thrust, jump and press-up. Despite his limited boxing experience, the giant from Iceland has shown throughout his career that he is a phenomenal athlete.

Watch Bjornsson's full training video:

'Thor' competed in Worlds Strongest Man from 2011 to 2019, finishing second or third eight times before eventually capturing the coveted title in 2018. Bjornsson won the Arnold Strongman Classic in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as well.

Since announcing his retirement from Strongman in 2020, 'Thor' has turned his attention to boxing. He fought in several boxing exhibitions and famously defeated fellow strongman Eddie Hall via six-round unanimous decision back in March. The Icelander dropped Hall twice en route to victory.

The bout between Bjornsson and Hall also broke the record for the heaviest boxing match in history. Hall weighed in at 142kg, whereas 'Thor' was slightly heavier at 152kg.

Watch the fight highlights of 'Thor' vs Hall:

Tyson Fury might fight Hafthor Bjornsson in November

Now, the prospect of Fury taking part in exhibition bouts is becoming a reality as the current WBC Heavyweight Champion has speculated that he could fight 'Thor' in November.

Here's what 'The Gypsy King' said in an interview with The Telegraph:

"It'd be great to get in there in front of 70,000 fans and show him what boxing is all about. Make him miss and knock him out."

Following his sensational knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from professional boxing. 'The Gypsy King' also expressed his desire to take part in an exhibition contest against UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Watch the full fight replay of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte:

It remains to be seen if Fury will opt to face Ngannou instead of 'Thor' or make a return to professional boxing. Many believe that Fury may still fight the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. 'The Gypsy King' would have the opportunity to become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Lennox Lewis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far