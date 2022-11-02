Watch: Tyson Fury storms out of interview with YouTuber True Geordie 

Tyson Fury doesn't appear to be a fan of True Geordie.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Many fans figured that Fury was likely waiting to face the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua rematch, which saw 'The Cat' win by decision in August.

Instead, the WBC Heavyweight Champion will look to face Derek Chisora in a trilogy fight next. The two men's prior clashes were dominated by Fury, as he won by a lopsided decision and then a knockout in their 2014 rematch.

Due to the one-sided nature of the first two outings, many fans and pundits have blasted the trilogy bout as being unnecessary, as well as a waste of time. One individual who appears to hold that opinion is YouTube boxing content creator True Geordie.

The podcaster recently scored an interview with Tyson Fury, who was hostile from the get-go. After Geordie began discussing the backlash to the trilogy bout, the heavyweight champion became clearly agitated.

The heavyweight eventually insulted the YouTuber and left the interview, much to the delight of Geordie. The podcaster seemed to laugh and even poked fun at Fury, who was struggling to leave the virtual interview.

Watch Tyson Fury storm out of his interview with True Geordie below:

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3: Betting Odds

While Tyson Fury might not be a fan of the backlash to his trilogy with Derek Chisora, the odds appear to tell the whole story.

in their first two outings in 2011 and 2014, 'The Gypsy King' dominated. 'Del Boy' had some early, albeit small, success in the first fight, which saw him lose a lopsided decision.

However, the subsequent rematch showed a clear skill difference between the two heavyweights. Fury dominated the fight, showcasing his effective southpaw style en route to a 10th-round knockout.

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing



On this day seven years ago, Tyson Fury forced a brave Chisora into submission, with the corner eventually throwing in the towel.



@Tyson_Fury showed he was a class apart in his rematch with Derek Chisora.

Eight years later, the two men are set to meet for the third time. Chisora won just a handful of rounds at best through their first two fights, is four years older, and has lost three of his last four bouts.

With that in mind, it seems that the oddsmakers are riding with Tyson Fury and don't believe the fight will be close. Based on current betting odds from MGM, the WBC Heavyweight Champion is a -2500 favorite for the December 3 bout.

For any fans hoping for an upset, Derek Chisora is a +900 underdog. If he wins, it would be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

