YouTube sensation Jake Paul seems to have what it takes to make a solid boxing career but he is yet to prove one thing: Can he stand toe-to-toe inside the boxing ring against a fully-fledged professional fighter? Since turning professional in 2019, both of Jake Paul's fights came against guys who didn't originally belong to the world of combat sports.

A recently released video doing the rounds on the internet shows what happened when Jake Paul took shots from the undefeated boxer and highly rated prospect, Ryan Garcia. Even though Paul was wearing a body protector to avoid getting seriously injured, the hard shots from Garcia were clearly proving difficult for the YouTuber to withstand. Visibly in agony, Paul even screamed in pain and started retreating quickly when Garcia was relentlessly hitting him.

Garcia also asked Paul to watch what he does to his upcoming opponent Luke Campbell when they throw down on January 2. Garcia and Paul were once at loggerheads, with the former even challenging the YouTuber to a fight, but nothing came to fruition. Ryan Garcia later said that their beef was not completely real.

Check out the video below.

Paul made his professional boxing debut on January 30, 2020, against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. In just 2:18 minutes of the very first round, Jake Paul finished his opponent via technical knockout. His second fight as a professional came just a couple of days back on Saturday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California where he fought former NBA ace, Nate Robinson.

Paul smoked the former basketball player in the second round of the fight with a knockout so vicious that Robinson initially lost consciousness as he crashed on to the mat.

What are the chances of Jake Paul beating Conor McGregor?

Following his win, Jake Paul decided to call out Conor McGregor and predicted that he'd KO the Irishman if they were to fight. However, one wonders if that would be a great idea.

Jake Paul is yet to be seriously tested inside the boxing ring against a combat sports professional while Conor McGregor went ten rounds with arguably the greatest boxer ever, Floyd Mayweather Jr, in 2017.

Also, McGregor has been practicing MMA virtually all his life and is known for his electric striking skills inside the octagon. McGregor is known for knocking people out and fighting a combat sports veteran like McGregor is unlikely to end well for Paul.