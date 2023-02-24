WBC creates new belt for the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

The WBC will be giving away a ceremonial title to Jake Paul or Tommy Fury this Sunday.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are slated to headline an ESPN pay-per-view card this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The event is a high-profile one and features names such as Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack on the undercard.

It seems that the WBC has decided to capitalize on the event by introducing another title to the mix. 'The Junior' and 'The Ripper' will be competing for the cruiserweight championship in the co-main event. It seems that the headliners will now also be competing for a title. Albeit, the championship will be a ceremonial one.

Earlier this week, the WBC announced that the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will be crowned the Diriyah Champion. The name of the title is seemingly a nod to the city where the matchup will be taking place.

While some fans might not like the ceremonial titles, they are far from something new. For example, in 2017, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fought for the honorary "Money Belt", which was awarded to 'Money' after winning by knockout.

See the WBC Diriyah Championship belt in the post below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC have created a new special WBC 'Diriyah Champion' belt which will be awarded to the winner of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury this weekend… The WBC have created a new special WBC 'Diriyah Champion' belt which will be awarded to the winner of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury this weekend… https://t.co/18e3p93CA9

WBC announces winner of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will be ranked

The WBC's announcement that the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will be ranked comes days after their other big reveal.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are putting up their undefeated records on Sunday. It seems that they're competing for more than just egos, though, as the WBC has revealed that the winner of the contest will receive a ranking.

This isn't particularly shocking news, as the council has always shown a liking to the YouTuber. Last August, Paul was expected to receive a cruiserweight ranking if he was able to defeat Hasim Rahman Jr. However, the fight was canceled.

For Jake Paul's return, the expectations are the same. If he's able to defeat Tommy Fury on Sunday, he will be a ranked fighter. As the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced earlier this week via press release:

"Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and the WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone. He deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has. He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin. Tommy Fury represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers."

