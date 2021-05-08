"We're going to get you the hat back" - Logan Paul sends a message to Floyd Mayweather after chaotic brawl

Things took an ugly turn at the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pre-fight press conference when Jake Paul squared up to 'Money' and tried to steal the undefeated boxer's cap.

A brawl ensued and one of Mayweather's security personnel reportedly punched Jake Paul in the face. Consequently, 'The Problem Child' was left with a black eye and a chipped tooth.

Logan Paul is infuriated by the entire fiasco. 'The Maverick' told TMZ Sports in a recent interview that the 50-0 pro-boxer has made things personal. Paul was not expecting a physical scuffle between Jake and Mayweather's crew:

"F**k yeah, bro. That s**t just got personal by default. You know, it was supposed to be a cute little press conference come together to get people excited for the fight. Now people be talking about killing people. What the f**k," said Logan Paul.

Furthermore, Logan Paul has sent out an ominous warning to Floyd Mayweather. The YouTube star is prepared to trade blows with Mayweather on June 6th with retribution on his mind:

"It's going to be the craziest f**king event in the history of combat sports. My message to Floyd is this: 'We're going to get you the hat back, Floyd.'"

Jake Paul is barred from attending Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul informed fans via an Instagram story that his brother, Jake Paul, won't be able to attend the upcoming exhibition bout.

The younger of the Paul brothers responded by saying, "That's fine brother, I'll buy the fight, I don't care."

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action



1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye



Later, Floyd Mayweather explained to SubSport why he lost his temper. Jake's misconduct left 'Money' seething as the undefeated boxer demands respect from his opponents. Mayweather said:

"There is a thing called respect and a thing called disrespect. I am not going to tolerate any disrespect."

Floyd Mayweather was last seen in action against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018. Mayweather displayed his striking prowess as he toyed with the young fighter. The fight was eventually stopped in round one after Nasukawa was knocked down thrice.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has only fought once in his professional boxing career. The former Vine celebrity shared the ring with fellow YouTuber KSI in a rematch in 2019, where he lost via split decision.

