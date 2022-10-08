"We're secretly friends, sorry Tommy" - Jake Paul claims he has a special bond with Tyson Fury

During a video posted to his 'BS w/ Jake Paul' YouTube channel, the young influencer revealed a message sent to him by Tyson Fury and insisted the two had a "special bond".

'The Problem Child' has been angling for a fight against Tommy Fury for some time, but the clash hasn't come to fruition for numerous reasons. Most recently, despite having the bout finalized and ready for the pair to meet in the center of the squared circle, the Brit was forced to pull out due to having his passport seized.

After releasing his top 10 pound-for-pound boxing list, Jake Paul received a message from his #1 ranked pick, Tyson Fury. The YouTube star jokingly apologized to the WBC heavyweight champion's younger brother for secretly being friends with 'The Gypsy King'.

"My top ten pound-for-pound list has caused some commotion in boxing, but the man himself, Tyson Fury, backed what I had to say and then sent me this message... We're secretly friends, sorry Tommy but I think me and Tyson have a special bond. I really love that guy."

The 25-year-old has been one of the most talked about boxers since making a permanent move over to the sport. The hype doesn't look like it will slow down anytime soon with the power puncher scheduled to fight later this month.

Tommy Fury recently announced to the world that he and long-term partner Molly-Mae Hague are expecting a baby girl, which could potentially halt the popular figure's return to boxing.

Check out what Jake Paul had to say about his relationship with Tyson Fury in the video below.

When is Jake Paul fighting next?

With rumors circulating suggesting that Jake Paul is ready to test the waters in the world of MMA, many fans are waiting to see what his next move will be. First, he has business to take care of in the boxing ring on Ocober 29.

Keeping up with the tradition, the undefeated boxer will step up and face arguably his toughest test to date in former UFC middleweight champion and mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva.

'The Spider' has been tearing it up in the ring for the past couple of years, beating former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in back-to-back standout performances in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes