What is Anderson Silva's boxing record?

Anderson Silva's professional boxing record stands at 3-1, but he's no stranger to combat sports.

'The Spider' is one of the greatest fighters of all time. The former UFC middleweight champion defeated names such as Chael Sonnen, Rich Franklin, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin, and more in his illustrious UFC career. Silva also scored a then-record ten title defenses.

However, he's currently undergoing a second career as a professional boxer. Prior to entering the UFC in 2006, the Brazilian had had two boxing matches and broke even at 1-1. Since leaving the promotion in 2020, he has improved that record massively.

The Brazilian first returned to the boxing ring in June 2021 against former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Despite only being in his third boxing match, and facing an opponent a decade younger than him, Silva claimed victory via split decision.

Anderson Silva subsequently headed to the Triller Fight Club to face fellow UFC veteran Tito Ortiz. Once again, the former champion won, knocking out 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' in the first round.

The 47-year-old is now set to return to the ring against Jake Paul on Showtime pay-per-view this weekend. One thing that could spell disaster for the YouTuber is that Silva's primarily a striker with excellent boxing. Paul's previous opponents from the MMA world - Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren - were primarily wrestlers with unpolished striking.

Anderson Silva discusses his matchup with Jake Paul

For Silva's fight with 'The Problem Child', the betting line is razor close. While some fighters might take that as an insult, that's not the case for 'The Spider'.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Anderson Silva previewed his fight with Jake Paul. Upon being asked about the betting odds for the contest, he answered:

"I don't put this in my mind. I'm just training hard everyday. Because fighters fight. I have the good and the bad experience inside the combat sports. I lose, I win, I broke my leg, I fight with my ribs broken. Nothing surprises me anymore... I just go to enjoy and try to do something special for my fans and for the new generation and my generation too."

