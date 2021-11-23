What is the date of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight?

The highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will go down on Saturday, December 18th. The event will take place at Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The two young unbeaten boxers will lock horns in a grudge match as the duo seemingly do not like each other. They went back and forth in the lead-up to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight, and haven't stopped since.

The two boxers clashed backstage after their respective fights and sized each other up.

Watch the backstage altercation that started it all here:

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



Tommy Fury had words for Jake Paul when they crossed paths backstage after last night’s main event 🗣 “You need to stop running, my friend. Let’s get it on.”Tommy Fury had words for Jake Paul when they crossed paths backstage after last night’s main event 🗣 #PaulWoodley (via @BTSportBoxing “You need to stop running, my friend. Let’s get it on.” Tommy Fury had words for Jake Paul when they crossed paths backstage after last night’s main event 🗣 #PaulWoodley (via @BTSportBoxing) https://t.co/y4OhxZIQt2

Paul, who is 4-0 in professional boxing, will face his toughest challenge till date inside the ring. 'The Problem Child' will try to bring it to Tyson Fury's younger half-brother Tommy as looks to continue his incredible rise on the boxing scene.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[🎥 Tommy Fury reacts to his backstage confrontation with Jake Paul after the Tyron Woodley fight…[🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing Tommy Fury reacts to his backstage confrontation with Jake Paul after the Tyron Woodley fight…[🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/bSBsughK3T

Tommy Fury claims he'll break every bone in Jake Paul's face; says trash talking has limits

Tommy Fury is undoubtedly under quite a bit of pressure as he gears up to take on Jake Paul. Fury is the more experienced of the two and comes from a family of boxers. Fury is also expected to change his last name to 'Fumbles' if he comes out on the losing side as part of a wager with Jake Paul.

However, 'TNT' remains confident that he will come out on top. In a recent interview, Tommy Fury mentioned his plans for the fight against Paul.

Speaking to Sky Sports Boxing, Tommy Fury stated that the Paul brothers (Logan and Jake Paul) will be punished for their words and for dragging Fury's family, including his fiancee, into the verbal altercations. He said:

"I'm a professional athlete, something that these boys [Paul brothers] ain't. These boys play games and run their mouth for a living, I train and fight hard for a living. I'm a professional... For every bad thing they've said, they're going to get a swift right hand for it. I'll break every single bone in his face, because you don't bring people's loved ones and [wives] into it."

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by C. Naik