What happened between Jake Paul and Le'Veon Bell?

Jake Paul and Le'Veon Bell have had beef since the latter took a shot at the YouTuber last December.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his rematch with Tyron Woodley. In their first outing earlier in May 2021, Paul scored a close split-decision win over the former UFC welterweight champion.

In the second outing, the YouTuber-turned-boxer ended the rivalry with a vicious sixth-round knockout. The finish shocked fans and was even awarded 'Knockout of the Year' by outlets such as ESPN. It impressed many, but it didn't impress Le'Veon Bell.

Following the devastating finish, the former NFL running back took to Twitter to call for a fight with Paul. Bell stated that the YouTuber was boxing athletes who didn't know how to box and was ready for the challenge of fighting 'The Problem Child'.

In response, Paul downplayed a possible fight between them, and instead suggested that Bell fight Tyron Woodley on his undercard. The fight never came to fruition, but the former NFL running back will indeed fight on his return.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @brgridiron Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley both fire back at Le’Veon Bell Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley both fire back at Le’Veon Bell 😳 @brgridiron https://t.co/vqXHhUdyfX

Earlier today, Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall was added to the undercard of Jake Paul's return against Anderson Silva. Due to their prior beef, it was a shock that the NFL star was added to the event.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Betting Odds

Currently, Jake Paul is slated to be the underdog for the first time in his boxing career.

'The Problem Child' is set to return against Anderson Silva later this month on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout is expected to be the biggest challenge of the YouTuber's career thus far, and for very good reason.

'The Spider' might be 48 years old, but he doesn't look his age at all. Since exiting the UFC in 2020, the Brazilian has decided to take up a career in the boxing ring. In his bouts since that decision, it's like he hasn't missed a beat.

Silva has captured massive victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in his two professional boxing matches since leaving the UFC. While he left the promotion on a rough losing streak, he's seemingly turned back the clock in the ring.

For that reason, Jake Paul is currently the underdog for the first time in his career, albeit slightly. FanDuel has Silva as a slight -118 favorite for the contest, but that line could change by fight day.

Regardless of betting odds, with names such as Jake Paul, Anderson Silva, Le'Veon Bell, and Uriah Hall all competing, there's no doubt that many fans will be tuning in on October 29th.

