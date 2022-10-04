What happened between Kaitlin Bennett and Logan Paul?

Logan Paul has hosted a variety of guests on his Impaulsive podcast, including celebrities, scientists, doctors, and activists. While there haven't been many guests that have made him feel ashamed for hosting them on the show, there was one who did.

'The Maverick' hosted gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett in 2019. Bennett became a really controversial figure across the United States for her opinions on why citizens should be given gun rights. It's safe to say that her opinions haven't aged well as the United States continues to see a constant rise in gun-related crimes across the country.

These very reasons later caused Logan Paul to admit that he was ashamed for inviting her to his podcast. Moreover, he has since deleted the episode featuring Kaitlin Bennett as well. Speaking about the same on another episode of Impaulsive, Paul addressed the situation and said:

“When you show zero signs of change or improvement, or anything, I, we had her on the show, and she’s the first guest, I’ll say, I’m ashamed I had her on the show and for that reason, I’m deleting the episode with Kaitlin Bennett, the ‘Gun Girl.’"

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul opens up on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva on Impaulsive

Jake Paul's upcoming fight against MMA legend Anderson Silva is something that 'The Maverick' and his family are proud of. Speaking about the same during a recent episode of Impaulsive, the 27-year-old spoke about how him and brother looked up to Silva while growing up.

While further claiming that Jake Paul is "rewriting boxing history," Logan Paul said:

"Jake is literally rewriting boxing history and it is so cool as his brother to see him fight someone who we looked up to for so long, our entire lives Anderson Silva was our guy, our hero."

Watch the full episode of Impaulsive below:

Jake Paul is set to take on Anderson Silva on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. It is worth noting that Silva will be the toughest and most credible opponent 'The Problem Child' has faced and because of the same, Paul is walking into a fight as an underdog for the first time.

That said, it remains to be seen as to what Jake Paul will do in his fight against Anderson Silva on October 29.

