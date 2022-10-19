What did Luis Ortiz say about Andy Ruiz Jr. potentially facing Deontay Wilder?

Luis Ortiz believes that Andy Ruiz Jr. would lose to Deontay Wilder badly if they fight next.

'King Kong' suffered a decision loss to Ruiz Jr. last month on Fox Sports pay-per-view. In that outing, Ortiz showed incredible heart as he got up multiple times after being knocked down by 'Destroyer'.

Sadly for the Cuban, his heart wasn't enough as he was on the losing end of a lopsided scorecard. The matchup between the heavyweights was seen as the first fight in a mini-tournament promoted by the Premier Boxing Champions.

The other half of the tournament took place last Saturday, as Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius. 'The Bronze Bomber' got back in the win column in his first contest since his brutal knockout loss to Tyson Fury over a year ago.

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder are expected to meet soon. They are, like their latest opponents, managed by Premier Boxing Champions which lends further weight to the presumption. TalkSPORT's Michael Benson recently reported that the WBC will likely order the fight, and the winner will meet reigning WBC Champion Tyson Fury next.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC are now expected to order Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine Tyson Fury's next mandatory challenger for his WBC heavyweight world title. The WBC are now expected to order Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr as a final eliminator to determine Tyson Fury's next mandatory challenger for his WBC heavyweight world title.

In a recent interview with Blue Blood Sports TV, the Cuban stated that Wilder would kill Ruiz Jr. if they fought. Ortiz said:

"He [Wilder] will kill Andy Ruiz. Andy Ruiz needs to give me the rematch, give me the rematch. I love the fight, I like when the fighter is the same [like me]. You kill me, or I'll kill you."

Luis Ortiz discusses Deontay Wilder's return

Luis Ortiz wasn't surprised when Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius.

'King Kong' and 'The Bronze Bomber' have shared the ring on two occasions. Both bouts were extremely entertaining fire fights, but it was Wilder who prevailed in both fights by knockout.

Their second outing saw the former WBC Heavyweight Champion get dominated for almost seven rounds before unleashing Thor's Hammer of a right hand and knocking Ortiz out.

On the same interview, the heavyweight contender stated that he expected a brutal knockout from Wilder on his return. Luis Ortiz said:

“Yeah [that power is really like that], I told everybody, it’s easy. Easy money!"

Poll : 0 votes