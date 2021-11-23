What is next for Terence Crawford?

Terence Crawford took on Shawn Porter this past weekend as he looked to defend his WBO welterweight strap. After being called out for not fighting legitimate fighters, Crawford was determined to shut his critics up. Porter had not been knocked down in his 36-fight long career and was tipped to be the toughest challenge for 'Bud' so far.

However, Terence Crawford earned an emphatic TKO victory. He stopped Porter in the tenth round to to hand 'Showtime' his first loss via TKO/KO.

Terence Crawford is currently ranked number two in the welterweight division behind Errol Spence Jr. After the fight, Crawford suggested that he was number one. It is worth noting that 'Bud' has been trying to book a fight with Spence Jr. for a while now.

Earlier this year, there was talk of a potential matchup between the two as well. Unfortunately, both camps weren't on the same page and the deal never happened. The fight now seems more likely than ever to be Crawford's next fight.

Terence Crawford has split from his promoter, Top Rank, who have failed to put together a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Fans are eager to see 'Bud' and 'The Truth' clash in the ring and it is yet to be seen whether the two will finally cross paths or not.

Who will fight Terence Crawford next if fight with Errol Spence Jr. doesn't happen?

Although the ideal opponent for Terence Crawford seems to be Errol Spence Jr. at this point, nothing can be said with certainty. If the fight does not happen for some reason, Crawford can also fight Yordenis Ugas.

Ugas is currently ranked number three in the welterweight division behind Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. Yordenis Ugas is coming off a career defining victory against Manny Pacquiao.

There remains a possibility that Terence Crawford could be handed a mandatory challenger like Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Keith Thurman. Nevertheless, Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas look to be the most likely opponents to face 'Bud'.

